Kieron Freeman continues to line up in a back three for Pompey: Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

And the Blues have also retained their wing-back system for the Valley encounter with under-pressure Nigel Adkins’ team.

Sean Raggett’s last-gasp finish earned the Blues a 2-2 draw at Plymouth on Tuesday night after unveiling the formation switch.

Seeking to build on that result – and with Connor Ogilvie and Clark Robertson still missing – Cowley has kept the three centre-halves of Raggett, Shaun Williams and Kieron Freeman.

That leaves Mahlon Romeo and Pompey’s league top scorer Lee Brown as the wing-backs.

Meanwhile, Raggett will be making his 100th appearance for the club since arriving in the summer of 2019, initially on loan from Norwich.

Charlton have named ex-Pompey players Craig MacGillivray, Jason Pearce and Jayden Stockley in their starting line-up.

In addition, former Blues keeper Stephen Henderson is among the substitutes.

Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Williams, Romeo, Brown, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Harrison, Hirst, Azeez, Thompson, Downing, Hackett-Fairchild.

