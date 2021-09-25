Same again for Portsmouth - while four former Fratton Park players named for Charlton
Danny Cowley has named an unchanged side for Pompey’s trip to Charlton.
And the Blues have also retained their wing-back system for the Valley encounter with under-pressure Nigel Adkins’ team.
Sean Raggett’s last-gasp finish earned the Blues a 2-2 draw at Plymouth on Tuesday night after unveiling the formation switch.
Seeking to build on that result – and with Connor Ogilvie and Clark Robertson still missing – Cowley has kept the three centre-halves of Raggett, Shaun Williams and Kieron Freeman.
That leaves Mahlon Romeo and Pompey’s league top scorer Lee Brown as the wing-backs.
Meanwhile, Raggett will be making his 100th appearance for the club since arriving in the summer of 2019, initially on loan from Norwich.
Charlton have named ex-Pompey players Craig MacGillivray, Jason Pearce and Jayden Stockley in their starting line-up.
In addition, former Blues keeper Stephen Henderson is among the substitutes.
Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Williams, Romeo, Brown, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Curtis, Marquis.
Subs: Bass, Harrison, Hirst, Azeez, Thompson, Downing, Hackett-Fairchild.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 13p a day.