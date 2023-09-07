News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Dan Murray and his Pompey team-mates staged a stunning comeback at Gosport in the Hampshire Senior Cup. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesDan Murray and his Pompey team-mates staged a stunning comeback at Gosport in the Hampshire Senior Cup. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Dan Murray and his Pompey team-mates staged a stunning comeback at Gosport in the Hampshire Senior Cup. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Saved a penalty and then missed one', 'Fitting match winner', 'Put himself about': Neil Allen's Portsmouth XI player ratings in remarkable win over Gosport - gallery

A remarkable final 21 minutes saw a Pompey XI fight back from three goals down – and then win.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 7th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 07:43 BST

The young Blues were heading out of the Hampshire Senior Cup at 3-0 down to a comfortable Gosport side who were yet to lose in any match so far this season.

However, against all the odds, Sam Hudson’s kids sprung a stunning fightback, with Koby Mottoh (two) and substitute Connor May netting to make it 3-3.

Mottoh then registered the winning penalty during the shoot-out to cap an incredible scoreline – and here are our Pompey player ratings...

A couple of early saves initially kept Gosport at bay, but eventually they found a way through. Then, in the shoot-out, saved a penalty and missed one himself. One of those who emerged with credit.

1. Bastian Smith - 7

A couple of early saves initially kept Gosport at bay, but eventually they found a way through. Then, in the shoot-out, saved a penalty and missed one himself. One of those who emerged with credit. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The midfielder was asked to play in the back three and slotted in well, proving a composed presence throughout. Comfortable on the ball and some well-time tackles.

2. Dan Murray - 6

The midfielder was asked to play in the back three and slotted in well, proving a composed presence throughout. Comfortable on the ball and some well-time tackles. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
(Replaced by Connor May on 57 mins) - Skippered the side, playing on the left of the back three. Pompey had to defend for long spells, but stuck to his task well. Came off with a knock, prompting the Blues to switch to a back four, a system switch which ultimately helped their cause.

3. Jack Fox - 6

(Replaced by Connor May on 57 mins) - Skippered the side, playing on the left of the back three. Pompey had to defend for long spells, but stuck to his task well. Came off with a knock, prompting the Blues to switch to a back four, a system switch which ultimately helped their cause. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Produced one wonderful acrobatic clearance off the line during the first-half when the ball seemed certain to enter the net. The oldest player in the side and physically looked more at ease than others, particularly in the air.

4. Spencer Spurway - 7

Produced one wonderful acrobatic clearance off the line during the first-half when the ball seemed certain to enter the net. The oldest player in the side and physically looked more at ease than others, particularly in the air. Photo: Portsmouth FC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GosportPompeyPortsmouthNeil AllenConnorBlues