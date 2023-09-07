A remarkable final 21 minutes saw a Pompey XI fight back from three goals down – and then win.
The young Blues were heading out of the Hampshire Senior Cup at 3-0 down to a comfortable Gosport side who were yet to lose in any match so far this season.
However, against all the odds, Sam Hudson’s kids sprung a stunning fightback, with Koby Mottoh (two) and substitute Connor May netting to make it 3-3.
Mottoh then registered the winning penalty during the shoot-out to cap an incredible scoreline – and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Bastian Smith - 7
A couple of early saves initially kept Gosport at bay, but eventually they found a way through. Then, in the shoot-out, saved a penalty and missed one himself. One of those who emerged with credit. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Dan Murray - 6
The midfielder was asked to play in the back three and slotted in well, proving a composed presence throughout. Comfortable on the ball and some well-time tackles. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Jack Fox - 6
(Replaced by Connor May on 57 mins) - Skippered the side, playing on the left of the back three. Pompey had to defend for long spells, but stuck to his task well. Came off with a knock, prompting the Blues to switch to a back four, a system switch which ultimately helped their cause. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Spencer Spurway - 7
Produced one wonderful acrobatic clearance off the line during the first-half when the ball seemed certain to enter the net. The oldest player in the side and physically looked more at ease than others, particularly in the air. Photo: Portsmouth FC