Victory clinched promotion to League One with three matches remaining, prompting a Meadow Lane pitch invasion from the 4,366 travelling support at the final whistle.

Skipper Doyle had set up Lowe for his second goal with a quickly-taken free-kick – and, during that goal celebration, surprised the scorer with his actions.

Lowe told The News: ‘Michael Doyle was so tough on me at the time. I couldn’t believe it, if ever I misplaced a pass, he was on me.

‘I remember one occasion when he misplaced a pass – and blamed me for where he passed it!

‘He was this Roy Keane figure, strong, loud, hard tackling. Considering who he was, I didn’t say anything back and got on with it. Off the pitch, though, he was lovely.

‘Doyler had an aura about him. When I first signed and entered the canteen I was scared to sit near him.

Jamal Lowe celebrates with Michael Doyle and Conor Chaplin after netting his second goal against Notts County as Pompey win promotion at Meadow Lane in April 2017. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘He was okay to me in games, but in training should you miss a chance, mess about or not track your runner, he would be straight onto you. That was his job, I guess, he was the captain, very vocal and upholding the standards.

‘I soon realised it was mainly for my own good and even though we were only together for half a season, I learnt so much.

‘Mind you, when I scored my second goal at Notts County to help us win promotion, during the celebrations he punched me in the stomach!

‘Not a massive punch, a little dig, that’s just how he was, making sure you were on your toes the whole time. That’s Michael Doyle.

Jamal Lowe celebrates after Pompey's win at Burton in April 2019. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep

‘You couldn’t get away with being too big because he would bring me straight back down – even while celebrating a goal which won promotion!’

For the 2017-18 season under new boss Kenny Jackett, Brett Pitman was named as Blues skipper.

Lowe added: ‘Pitts was a completely different captain, he was just the best player.

‘That first season he was unbelievable, although took my goal off me in the last game against Peterborough to get his 25th of the campaign.

Jamal Lowe and Pompey team-mates bask in Checkatrade Trophy final glory at Wembley in March 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I fired in an angled shot in the first half which he poked in at the far post, but it had already gone in. He had helped it into the net once it was over the line.

‘Pitts was trying to bully that referee all game and ended up being awarded it. Good for him, he was on a big bonus if he hit 25!