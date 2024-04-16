Scenes of jubilation from fans as Pompey are crowned League One champions after a nail biting match against Barnsley

There were scenes of jubilation at Fratton Park after Pompey were crowned League One champions following a nail biting victory against Barnsley this evening.
By Kelly Brown
Published 16th Apr 2024, 23:08 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 23:54 BST

Conor Shaughnessy struck late on as Portsmouth secured the League One title and promotion to the Championship with a 3-2 win over Barnsley. Pompey knew one point would return them to the second tier following a 12-year absence, but they were up against it after Devante Cole and John McAtee scored for the play-off chasing Tykes either side of Kusini Yengi’s equaliser. However, the hosts got the job done courtesy of Colby Bishop’s 83rd-minute penalty and Shaughnessy’s last-gasp effort.

The victory led to scenes of joy from delighted and relieved fans, many of whom stormed the pitch in celebration at the final whistle.

Our photographer Sarah Standing captured these images:

Pompey players celebrate with fans at Fratton Park

1. Portsmouth FC V Barnsley

Pompey players celebrate with fans at Fratton Park

Fans soak up the victoryPicture: Sarah Standing (160424-769)

2. Portsmouth FC v Barnsley

Fans soak up the victoryPicture: Sarah Standing (160424-769)

Delighted fans celebrate Pompey's victory at Fratton ParkPicture: Sarah Standing (160424-7758)

3. Portsmouth FC v Barnsley

Delighted fans celebrate Pompey's victory at Fratton ParkPicture: Sarah Standing (160424-7758)

A predictable pitch invasion after Pompey were crowned League One championsPicture: Sarah Standing (160424-7786)

4. Portsmouth FC v Barnsley

A predictable pitch invasion after Pompey were crowned League One championsPicture: Sarah Standing (160424-7786)

