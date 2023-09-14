‘Scope in the budget’: Portsmouth boss debates entering free agent market after transfer window’s close

Watch more videos on Shots!

But the Pompey boss will currently resist the temptation to look to bring in out-of-contract players - despite having scope in the playing budget to do so.

Mousinho insisted he’s content with his squad after bringing in 14 new faces this summer, and believes there are the options at his disposal to deal with his squad’s current injuries and suspensions.

He said: ‘At the moment no, because we’re happy with where we are with the squad.

‘That’s one of the reasons, I supposed, why we wanted the number of players we managed to sign.

‘That’s because of when we find ourselves where we are now, which is not with a massive injury list but enough where we have Kusini, Anthony Scully and Tom Lowery as longish injuries alongside Josh Dockerill.

‘Then when you add two or three shorter-term ones like Gavin Whyte, for example, then you have to really fall back on our squad.

‘If we need to do one there’s plenty of scope (in terms of budget) to go and do that.

From left to right: Williams Kokolo, Gary Madine, Liam Moore and Joe Bennett are all free agents last with League One clubs.

‘But, at the moment, we’re really happy with where we are squadwise - but I’d say never say never.’

Ryan Tunnicliffe and Jayden Reid are a couple of examples, after they departed Fratton Park in the summer.

Mousinho explained a consideration for him over making such a move is the amount of time needed to get a player fit.

He added: ‘It’s quite difficult with the out-of-contract players.

‘There’s a couple of things. First of all, fitness is always an issue and it can take a while to get them up to scratch.