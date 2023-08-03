Now Andre Green is back in English football after two years away, having signed for Championship side Rotherham.

The forward twice won the Slovak Super Liga title with Slovan Bratislava before departing this summer upon the expiry of his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He subsequently trialled with the Millers, scoring in friendlies against Mansfield and Sheffield United to earn a two-year deal with Matt Taylor’s side.

Of course, the former Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton man remains fondly remembered at Fratton Park for one particular moment.

Having signed on a season-long loan from Villa in August 2018, Green’s finest contribution to the Blues was a last-gasp winner at Norwich.

With the FA Cup third-round encounter at Carrow Road goalless entering the fifth minute of stoppage time, Dion Donohue’s wonderful crossfield pass picked out the substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green did the rest, netting a dramatic match winner against the Championship high-fliers, before celebrating in front of the 2,493 travelling Pompey fans in the January 2019 clash.

Pompey's players mob Andre Green following his stoppage-time winner at Norwich in January 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues also topped League One at the time, to cap an exciting period at the club, having led the division for three-and-a-half months.

Yet Green would play just twice more as Pompey’s season would unravel amid a bleak January transfer window.

Starting subsequent matches at Southend in the Checkatrade Trophy and a 1-0 home defeat to Blackpool, the former youth international would be recalled by Villa halfway through his scheduled season-long loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead he featured in their successful march to the Championship play-off final, where they beat Derby at Wembley for a Premier League return.

Andre Green scored five goals in 12 appearances during a six-month loan from Aston Villa. Picture: Joe Pepler

Green totalled five goals in 12 appearances during his time at Fratton Park, which included just six starts, and was effectively replaced by the likes of loanees Viv Solomon-Otabor and Lloyd Isgrove.

As for Pompey, they ended up in fourth, having also lost Ben Thompson during that January window, before falling to defeat in the League One play-off semi-finals to Sunderland.

Green would later join Preston and Charlton on loan, then moved to Sheffield Wednesday in January 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite signing an 18-month deal at Hillsborough, he was sold to Slovan Bratislava for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2021 – eight months later.

Now, after successive title success in Slovakia, the 25-year-old is back in the English Football League.