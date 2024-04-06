Portsmouth are top of the League One standings and a lot of that is down to the work of Richard Hughes.

Hughes has played an influential role in helping assemble a squad capable of winning the league. John Mousinho and Hughes have worked well off of each other to bring in players that are able to get the club to the next level.

Mousinho joined the club in January 2023 but a lot of the work put in is who was signed last summer. It was the first summer transfer window under the manager and they brought in some of the best players in the division.

To help get the club over the line, they made signings in the January transfer window. Tom McIntyre arrived from league rivals Reading but suffered a serious injury on his debut. Since the window shut, Lee Evans has joined on a free transfer and it'll be interesting to see whether he remains should Pompey get over the line.

The job isn't done yet in terms of getting to the Championship but it's in sight. A draw with Derby County on Tuesday was a good result as it kept them five points clear of the Rams, and despite Bolton's win on Monday, there's still a big gap between Pompey and third place.

Hughes and Mousinho might have already been looking at transfer targets should they be promoted and the sooner they get back to the second tier, the sooner they can put the wheels in motion to plan for life in the Championship. A lot of Pompey's players have come from either playing in League One or the club have taken a gamble on those who haven't played much football but are highly rated at their Premier League or Champ clubs.

Could Scotland however provide some gems? The Scottish Premiership is getting better and better, and despite both Celtic and Rangers dominating it in what is a two-horse race, there are some players who deserve some credit. Here we take a look at players who are out of contract this summer in Scotland that could be of interest.

Joel Nouble (Livingston) No goals in 28 games this season. TransferMarkt value - €450k

Alexander Gogic (St Mirren) Defensive midfielder that has been capped 20 times for Cyprus. Played in England for Swansea City but has spent most of his carer in Scotland playing for Hamilton and Hibs also. TransferMarkt value - €450k

Jonah Ayunga (St Mirren) Two goals in 16 games for St Mirren this term. Played in England and got six goals in 36 games for Morecambe before departing. Played for Bristol Rovers and Havant & Waterlooville too. TransferMarkt value - €450k