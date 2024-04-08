Sean Raggett is among 15 players out of contract at Fratton Park in the summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Sean Raggett potentially has four more games as a Pompey player, yet Bolton remains his only focus.

The popular centre-half is among 15 players out of contract at the season’s end, many of them key performers for the League One leaders.

The 30-year-old turned in yet another towering performance for the Blues in Saturday’s 3-1 success over Shrewsbury.

It leaves John Mousinho’s men requiring three points from their final four matches to secure a Championship return, an outcome which could be sealed at Bolton next Saturday.

And Pompey’s longest-serving player is adamant that tantalising target is occupying his attention rather than a possible summer Fratton Park exit.

Raggett told The News: ‘I’m not thinking about my contract, everyone is fully focused on getting promoted.

‘There’s plenty of time to sort out things like that in the summer. I’ve not given it a second thought really, I’m just focused on getting this club out of this league.

‘Everyone out of contract here has the same mindset. Those sorts of things look after themselves, if you play well and are successful then contracts don’t really become an issue.

‘I’ve been out of contract before, it’s not the first time I have been in this situation. I think I have enough experience to deal with that and leave it in the back of my mind.’

Raggett has made 40 appearances so far this season - totalling 236 games and 17 goals outings since joining the Blues in July 2019.

Also out of contract this summer are Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Joe Rafferty, Connor Ogilvie, Zak Swanson, Lee Evans, Liam Vincent, Haji Mnoga, Harry Jewitt-White, Josh Martin, Matt Macey, Ryan Schofield, Josh Dockerill and Toby Steward.

Irrespective of the number of players heading towards the end of their Pompey deals, they remain unbeaten in 15 games and are now eight points clear at the top of the table.

Uncertain futures don’t appear to have impacted upon squad performances as the campaign progresses towards a return to the Championship for the first time since 2012.