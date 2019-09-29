Have your say

It took 50 days and a fifth different central-defensive partnership – and Pompey finally have another League One clean sheet.

Delight then for Sean Raggett, upon a surprise return to Kenny Jackett’s starting XI.

The Norwich loanee has endured an unconvincing start to his season-long arrangement amid an ever-changing defence.

With Oli Hawkins injured and Paul Downing overlooked, Raggett was paired with Christian Burgess for the very first time.

The outcome was a 1-0 victory over struggling Bolton in a laboured display from the Blues at Fratton Park.

And a first league clean sheet since the 2-0 victory over Tranmere on August 10, much to Raggett’s obvious joy.

The 26-year-old said: ‘I love clean sheets, there’s nothing better!

‘After the game, I told Kev the Kitman that 1-0 is the best result in football! I’m really pleased with that.

‘Oli was playing before and I thought he did well, but picked up an injury and the gaffer told me I would be playing against Bolton instead.

‘I felt I grew into the game, the more you play, the better you are going to get.

‘I will always be really critical of myself and will go home and think about different parts when I could have done better, but the main thing was the result and the clean sheet.

‘There was pressure on us to get the win, it’s only natural, when you are at a big club like Portsmouth there’s pressure to win games.

‘We have to take that pressure on our shoulders and perform well.’

Raggett has made five appearances for Pompey.