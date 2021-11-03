Shaded it in terms of chances - Cheltenham Town boss on having best openings and coming away from Portsmouth with point

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff.

The Robins battled to 1-1 draw against Pompey, as they continued a sturdy start to life in League One after their fourth-tier title win last term.

Duff was left to rue a contender for miss of the season in the first half from Kyle Vassell, as he blazed wide from close range with time and the goal gaping.

Pompey pushed the home side back in the second half, but a combination of missed chances and failing to create enough openings saw the three points passed up.

Although Duff was disappointed with some elements of his side’s performance, he was pleased with the overall display and was full of praise of how his team faced up to the challenges Pompey presented.

The former Premier League regular knew before the clash it would be a tough task at Fratton Park, but commended his men for sticking to their game plan to be able to grind out a result.

Speaking to the club’s official site after the game the Cheltenham boss said: ‘Portsmouth away you always take a point. We were more than good value for it.

‘First half I was disap,pointed with the goal we gave away but we scored a good goal and had several really good opportunities - we didn't quite take them - which is similar to Saturday when it was 1-1 and we missed a one-on-one.

‘Today looked a bit more like how we want to play. We moved the ball around with a purpose.

‘The group is still learning, but to play Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth and be more than competitive in both games, and you could probably argue that we might have shaded it in terms of chances, that’s signs of progress.

‘We spoke about getting on the front foot and being aggressive because when we have gone away from home in the last two or three games, we have been a little bit passive and hoped we might get through a game, and it’s not worked.

‘One thing the players did take on, they did get on the front foot and show courage and bravery to take the ball as well.

‘You aren’t going to come here, with respect to Cheltenham, and have it all your own way for 90 minutes. There is a reason why they are such a big club.