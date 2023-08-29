The ratings are in from Pompey’s Carabao Cup clash with Peterborough.
Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?
1. Ryan Schofield - 5
Poor for goal and looked uncomfortable. Perhaps slightly fortunate not to give away a penalty on shaky evening. Then saved from De Havilland but couldn't be the penalty shootout hero.
2. Zak Swanson - 7
One of Pompey's bright spots on his return to the side. Got forward with purpose, put a number of decent balls in and linked up well with Paddy Lane.
Match action from Pompey's clash with Peterborough.
Photographer Jason Brown. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Sean Raggett - 6
Again looked pretty sharp defensively and got in some important interventions. Can count himself unfortunate to not be involved in the league.