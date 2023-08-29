News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
‘Shaky evening…quality is obvious...penalty villain’: Check out Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth rating from Peterborough United loss

The ratings are in from Pompey’s Carabao Cup clash with Peterborough.
By Jordan Cross
Published 29th Aug 2023, 22:04 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 22:51 BST

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?

Poor for goal and looked uncomfortable. Perhaps slightly fortunate not to give away a penalty on shaky evening. Then saved from De Havilland but couldn't be the penalty shootout hero.

1. Ryan Schofield - 5

Poor for goal and looked uncomfortable. Perhaps slightly fortunate not to give away a penalty on shaky evening. Then saved from De Havilland but couldn't be the penalty shootout hero. Photo: Jason Brown

One of Pompey’s bright spots on his return to the side. Got forward with purpose, put a number of decent balls in and linked up well with Paddy Lane.

2. Zak Swanson - 7

One of Pompey’s bright spots on his return to the side. Got forward with purpose, put a number of decent balls in and linked up well with Paddy Lane. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Again looked pretty sharp defensively and got in some important interventions. Can count himself unfortunate to not be involved in the league.

4. Sean Raggett - 6

Again looked pretty sharp defensively and got in some important interventions. Can count himself unfortunate to not be involved in the league. Photo: Jason Brown

