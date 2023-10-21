Shaughnessy the late hero to keep Portsmouth top of League One against Carlisle United

Colby Bishop in action against Carlisle United today for Pompey. Pic: Jason Brown.

The defender repeated his late Wycombe winner earlier this month to head home the only goal of the game late on at Fratton Park.

It looked like John Mousinho’s side were going to rue missed chances against Paul Simpson’s men, as they passed up a stack of opportunities.

But the Blues once again kept fighting to the death and were rewarded in front of a crowd of 17,911 to make it 24 league games unbeaten.

It took just 11 seconds for Pompey to fashion their first chance, but Bishop couldn’t get a clean connection on his shot from just outside the box.

It was a similar story for Owen Moxon six minutes later, as he burst into the box but didn’t get decent purchase on his effort, before Tini Anjorin fired just wide.

Robertson then stung Tomas Holy's palms from 20 yards with the keeper holding the ball at the second attempt.

A lovely ball from Conor Shaughnessy freed Jack Sparkes in the 17th minute but he didn’t have the pace to get clear. The left-back did, however, fashion a lovely ball in which Bishop headed at Holy.

The Magic Man then planted a header over the top from Tino Anjorin’s ball in as Pompey built a head of steam.

Owen Moxon planted a 22nd-minute free-kick into the wall before Alfie McAlmont planted a presentable angled chance wide for the visitors.

A lovely ball from the lively Anjorin freed Paddy Lane a few minutes later, but he took slightly too long to get his shot off and eventually scuffed his effort.

Abu Kamara got clear in the 31st minute but his effort ricocheted behind for a corner, which was cleared.

Pompey wasted yet another chance you would’ve backed Bishop to take in the 35th minute, as the Magic Man fired Sparkes’ cross wide when between the posts.

The ball just wasn’t going in for Pompey with Lane in front of goal in the 38th minute, but not getting his shot on target and Bishop unable to turn the loose ball in.

Anjorin then put his shot well over the top at the end of a wasteful first half from the Blues.

There was a big let off 25 seconds into the second half for Pompey, as McAlmont is put clear and rolls his finish on to the post with the ball eventually away to safety.

Then the pattern of Pompey asking the questions resumed as the home side pressed for the breakthrough.

Sparkes fired a long-range free-kick into the wall in the 67th minute after Christian Saydee’s introduction.

Kusini Yengi was then thrown on with 15 minutes to go as Pompey desperately searched for a way through.

Norris came to Pompey’s rescue late on, turning Dan Butterworth’s 20 yarder around the post.