Sheffield Wednesday boss’ confession after Portsmouth’s rampant second-half Hillsborough goal spree

Danny Cowley’s men feasted on a trio of goals in 14 second-half minutes in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Hillsborough.

Aerial dominance was a critical factor in that return, as Connor Ogilive got on the scoresheet and Colby Bishop played a key role in Michael Jacobs’ effort before scoring himself with headers.

Former Blues defender Moore felt there was plenty his title favourites could’ve done to prevent Pompey’s finishes.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told Yorkshire Live: ‘We have to analyse the game. The goals came from crosses in open play.

‘The goals were avoidable and there is work to be done. We have got to make sure we are solid.

‘We scored three excellent goals, which is good from our point of view. The disappointment is the goals we conceded but I was pleased with the character and fight the players showed to get back into it.

‘We wanted to win the game but you have got to earn the right to win the game. I felt there were moments in the game where we made the wrong decision and conceded goals at the wrong times.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

‘We have to analyse the goals. If you want to win games, you can't be conceding three goals in a game.’

Despite being critical of the goals conceded, Moore saw plenty from his highly-touted side to draw encouragement from.

He added: ‘I thought the game had everything from our point of view. We made an excellent start and scored a fantastic goal. We had real momentum.

‘We got to about 30 to 35 minutes and we came off the pace in terms of us on the ball. We saw the first half out.

‘Portsmouth came out and scored within six or seven minutes of the second half. I was really pleased with the response and Fizz's (Fisayo Dele-Bashiru) first goal to put us 2-1 up. It was a great goal.

‘We then conceded two goals and went 3-2 down in the latter part of the game. Portsmouth dropped into a mid block so for Fizz to score the equalising goal was good.

‘We got back to 3-3 and we were thinking Portsmouth were on the back foot and we were looking to win the game.