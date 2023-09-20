News you can trust since 1877
‘Shell-shocked’: Barnsley boss on taking fearsome first-half Portsmouth pummelling

Barnsley boss Neill Collins admitted his side were floored by Pompey’s rampant first-half battering at Oakwell.
By Jordan Cross
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Barnsley boss Neill Collins. Pic: Jason Brown.Barnsley boss Neill Collins. Pic: Jason Brown.
Barnsley boss Neill Collins. Pic: Jason Brown.

But the head coach was insistent the Tykes were the masters of their own downfall, as they were rolled over by a brutal Blues attacking showing.

Pompey served up their best 45-minute showing in years, with two goals inside the same eighth minute and three goals in the space of eight minutes.

The reality was the lead at the break could have been much greater, as John Mousinho’s men served up a relentless showing.

Collins felt Barnsley could’ve done much better from the goals they conceded, however, but acknowledged his team were left ‘shell-shocked’ by what occurred.

He told Barnsley’s official site: ‘It was just a really crazy 30 seconds.

‘To go from looking like we were going to get an opportunity to score, to end up with a penalty against us.

‘Not even 15 seconds after taking the kick-off, we've lost a goal again.

‘Two really poor goals that we need to do better from, and then I think finding ourselves 2-0 down left us shell-shocked.

‘At that point, the players are thinking more about how they feel in that situation as opposed to doing the things we did in the second half.

‘Very difficult first half, we were the culprits of our downfall in that respect.’

Collins took solace from the manner of Barnsley’s fightback after the break, as Pompey visibly tired after two tough trips on the road in quick succession.

Goals from Barry Cotter and Callum Styles set up a grandstand finale, but the Blues saw the win out through seven minutes of stoppage time.

Collins added: ‘But we've got to give the players huge credit because it's not easy being at home and putting yourself in that situation.

‘They did fantastically well in the second half and really just ran out of time in the end. But not for lack of effort or lack of quality.

‘I think the fans could see that and we shouldn't expect anything less. Lots of positives to take out of the second half.’

