Without wanting to tempt fate, Portsmouth are storming to League One promotion - but how does that translate on the terraces?

Fratton Park, at 20,688 capacity, is the seventh-largest stadium in the third tier. So much is the strength of the English pyramid that there are grounds in the lower divisions that would put Premier League clubs to shame.

Five of the fix clubs to boast bigger venues than Pompey played top-flight football within recent memory. The sport is cyclical, which is why those flying high should not take anything for granted as they could be in the doldrums sooner than they think.

Portsmouth currently boast a seven-point lead at the top of the table with nine games remaining. Home games have been lively as John Mousinho aims to take Pompey to the Championship for the first time in 11 years.