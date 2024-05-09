Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Liverpool youngster made 68 appearances in two seasons with the Blues

Joe Rafferty has spoken of his shock at being released by Pompey.

And the 30-year-old remains convinced he can still perform in the Championship - despite John Mousinho’s doubts.

The right-back established himself as first-team regular with the League One champions, totalling 42 appearances, while served as a strong leader in the dressing room.

Joe Rafferty and his children celebrate Pompey's League One title success. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

However, he was among 10 players let go at the season’s end, along with Sean Raggett, Lee Evans and Josh Martin.

Rafferty arrived at Fratton Park in July 2022 under Danny Cowley, following two-and-a-half years and 48 starts in the Championship with Preston.

And he admits he’s ‘gutted’ not to be returning there with the Blues.

Rafferty told The News: ‘It took me by surprise to be honest. Considering how well the season’s gone, I thought I‘d be staying or at least having the option to stay.

‘I kind of feel a bit hard done to, I feel I deserve to be there next season and in the Championship, but that’s life sometimes.

‘I think I’ve performed really well all season, it has been one of my better years. I started off the season getting forward quite a lot and got a few assists and then, as the campaign progressed, we had to switch it up a little and I was probably a bit more defensive towards the back end.

‘I speak to Raggs often and, with us both out of contract this summer, we talked about it. At the back of his mind, he thought he may leave because of the centre-backs they had brought in. I was slightly different, I thought it would be a no-brainer to keep me.

‘I said that to the manager. I thought they’d definitely want me there on and off the pitch, so it shocked me a bit. As much as I disagreed with him on the points he gave, you have to accept it and move on.

‘I still feel I can play in the Championship, 100 per cent. When I came here, unfortunately my last season there with Preston didn’t see me play as much as I would have liked, I wasn’t in favour with the manager.

‘But the other two-and-a-half years went really well under Alex Neil - and I know how good a manager he is.

‘I know if someone took me in the Championship, I’d be more than capable of playing there. That’s probably the biggest shame for me, knowing I have a lot to give in the next division and it’s a bit gutting I haven't been given that chance.

‘When I brought the news home to my wife, she was really upset, she had just got fully settled down here, we moved to our home in Portchester in October. I was also a bit upset, even though I don't really show it.

‘But you’ve just got to look at how good it has actually been and every time I think of a certain point of the season and certain trip, you can't help but smile. It has been wonderful.’

Rafferty was among 18 Pompey players who spent a week in Las Vegas celebrating their remarkable season, before returning on Tuesday.

Now he’s on the look-out for a new club, with interest already lodged by a number of admirers.

He added: ‘Although I disagreed with the manager, we had a really good conversation and there’s no hard feelings towards him or any of the staff.

‘I have spoken to Jon Harley and Zesh since, those three have been brilliant for us, there’s definitely no hard feelings. There are disagreements but that’s football.

‘It has been such a good season and, as much as I’m disappointed with having to leave, we are definitely leaving on a high.

‘People go through their whole careers without having a season like we’ve had. To be champions of the league is incredible and I’m really proud of myself and all the lads for achieving it.