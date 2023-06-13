The centre-back was released by Manchester United on Monday after the Red Devils opted against taking up a further 12-month option in his contract.

This will see the defender’s five-year stay at Old Trafford come to a close at the end of the month.

Bernard spent the second half the season on loan at Fratton Park where he impressed during his 10 appearances for the Blues.

John Mousinho previously revealed his desire to bring the ex-Hull man back this summer as he looks to form his promotion-contending side.

Following the news of the central defender’s departure from Manchester United, the Pompey fans came out in their numbers on social media to share their thoughts on a potential return in the window.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@Niall_Judge26: Would be a brilliant signing but fear that the fact he’s now a free agent will actually work against us. Low risk, smart pick up for a championship team who can look beyond his last year where he’s obviously not played much.

Di'Shon Bernard.

@PropPersonnel: Most people seem to be forgetting that he has a massive say in this and surely someone leaving Man Utd will be aiming higher than L1? That said, I'd be delighted if we could sign him. Alongside Towler, they'd make a great CB pairing.

@fm_researcher: No chance, Championship team will offer £15k more than us.

@RoryPeter7: Should be absolutely all over it.

@JamesLewis1208: I honestly believe he will get a Championship move especially as a free agent his performances for Hull and his limited action for us will see someone take a risk on him hope to be wrong as would be a quality option.

@POMPEYBENNY: No brainer of a signing for a club looking to invest in upcoming, talented young players that can be sold for a profit, and a club wanting to seal promotion out of this god awful league. So, we won’t be signing him then.

@HarvMarksy: Get it sorted. Definitely gonna have a lot of options isn’t he, one I can see us easily missing out on.

@puckdropuk: Would be a class signing. I like the way Bernard and Towler looked together towards the end of the season.

@PompeyG90: This will see the ownership’s ambition, we’ve been told the club want him... Now can they get it done?