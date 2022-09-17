Should have got second-half penalty... Important interceptions... Ran show in the first half - Neil Allen's match ratings for Portsmouth's 2-2 draw with Plymouth
It was second versus third in League One as Plymouth visited Fratton Park – and the occasion lived up the hype.
Reeco Hackett’s header in the fourth minute of time added-on secured a 2-2 draw for Danny Cowley’s men in a pulsating match.
There were plenty of good performances from the Blues, who were particularly impressive in the first half, and here are our ratings...
