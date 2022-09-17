News you can trust since 1877
Should have got second-half penalty... Important interceptions... Ran show in the first half - Neil Allen's match ratings for Portsmouth's 2-2 draw with Plymouth

It was second versus third in League One as Plymouth visited Fratton Park – and the occasion lived up the hype.

By Neil Allen
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 5:08 pm
Updated Saturday, 17th September 2022, 6:27 pm

Reeco Hackett’s header in the fourth minute of time added-on secured a 2-2 draw for Danny Cowley’s men in a pulsating match.

There were plenty of good performances from the Blues, who were particularly impressive in the first half, and here are our ratings...

1. Josh Griffiths - 7

Super first-half stop from Butcher and had no chance of stopping Raggett’s headed own goal.

2. Connor Ogilvie - 7

Will be disappointed with the manner of Plymouth’s second goal, but then produced a stunning block to prevent Whittaker finishing into empty net.

3. Michael Morrison - 7

Such a reliable figure and some important interceptions demonstrated his excellent reading of the game .

4. Sean Raggett - 7

Denied a goal at one end by a handball and then the linesman, only to score own goal at the other. Solid game, though.

