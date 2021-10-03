Shout out to all the Portsmouth Marquis haters after Sunderland salvo

@eric_eisner

That was a beautiful game... #pup @Pompey

@jakemeyers2015

Goodnight Marquis haters #Pompey #SuperJohn

@dazza_nics

For me Marquis has done all the right things off the ball for the side, but was inconsistent on the ball. Yesterday he did both absolutely spot on! Hopefully he can really push on now with his game on the ball.. I’d love him to hit 20 goals plus this season! #Pompey

@djliamh

John Marquis celebrates against Sunderland

FT #Pompey 4 - 0 Sunderland. Blues deserved that. Conditions were awful but credit to Pompey. Got on with it, didn't moan to the referee, unlike others.. Buzzing for the Netflix series. Brown was my MOTM

@PompeyPedro

Mad how Northerners go on about how much harder than the South they are and the first hint of a bit of rain off the English Channel and they collapse. Southerners la la la.

@JakePompeySmith

A friendly reminder that #Pompey fell to a 3-0 defeat away at Blackburn in 2017 in very similar conditions. We got on with it that day as Blackburn had their considerable lead. As much as it’s bad this afternoon, you’ve got to keep it consistent.

@AndyFord33107

Well that was a highly enjoyable afternoon at Fratton Park. A worry at the start of the second half wondering if the ref would call it off. Funny how you don't care at all about being soaked when you win but it feels like the end of the world when you lose. #Pompey superb today.

@Jamesr02_

When you hit rock bottom, the only way is up #Pompey

@ryanhoney9

2 Goals, 1 assist. Perfect way to respond to all the criticism he's been getting recently. Such an integral cog in our system and he got his rewards today. #Pompey

@StueyW1986