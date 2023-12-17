Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a poignant moment, a touching rendition as the travelling faithful dusted down and restored a favourite song from yesteryear.

By his own admission, Matt Taylor never planned on making a point of applauding the 1,540 away supporters following a galling 3-0 home defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not through ignorance or lack of respect, you understand, rather the fact that, as Shrewsbury boss, other pressing matters were occupying his mind at the final whistle.

Then it began, a tune as wonderfully nostalgic and feel-good as The Pogues, Mariah Carey or Slade at this time of year - 'Super Matty Taylor'.

For five-and-a-half years the attacking left-back cum midfielder occupied Pompey sides, with his swashbuckling runs and stunning goals a feature of some glorious times.

Abu Kamara celebrates his second goal in Saturday's 3-0 success at Shrewsbury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Now aged 42 and in his second managerial position, upon hearing those familiar strains, he was soon persuaded to respond, applauding the singing fans who still idolise him, the love unquestionably reciprocated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Pompey's rebooted Hall of Fame pencilled in for reintroduction next year as part of 125th Anniversary celebrations, Taylor's name must surely come up in dispatches.

He knows a thing or two about promotion with the Blues. On Saturday, the former Luton man glimpsed the future, for John Mousinho's current crop are on the right track to emulate his feats of 20 years ago.

Taylor was a pivotal performer in Harry Redknapp's title-winning side of 2002-03, eye-catching performances at left wing-back warranting deserved inclusion in the PFA First Division Team of the Year, alongside team-mates Shaka Hislop and Paul Merson.

The England under-21 international would later score an 88th-minute winner at Wigan from the penalty spot in April 2006 to complete the Great Escape, yet don't forget that goal against Sunderland or Everton or Leicester City. The list goes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, he came face-to-face with the club which served up his most cherished times in his playing career and afterwards graciously admitted the best team had won. No complaints, just honest acknowledgment.

The Shrews had won six of their previous seven fixtures at home in all competitions, yet were blown away by a resurgent Blues second-half display which afterwards had the local media wishing all the best in the Championship next season.

Admittedly, they weren't as gushing at the interval following an opening 45 minutes in which Pompey failed to reach the high standards they have set themselves in recent weeks, particularly against Northampton and Bolton.

The visitors dominated first-half possession, controlled proceedings and were highly comfortable in defence, yet in the final third nothing clicked, with overhit through balls, inaccurate crossing and a glaring lack of attacking quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Save a hopeful Jack Sparkes shot from outside the box straight at the keeper and a poor Kusini Yengi miss from eight yards, frustratingly Marko Marosi's goal was barely tested.

Then arrived a game-changing moment during the first minute of time added-on. Marlon Pack's long throw from the left bounced and, with Abu Kamara tangling with Jordan Shipley at the far post, the Blues winger managed to athletically connect as he fell, steering it into the net.

Yet Pompey had their half-time lead and what subsequently unfolded was a second 45 minutes at their finest, full of attacking verve which had previously been missing, albeit aided by Taylor's tactical changes rendered necessary after finding his team behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrewsbury's game plan was in tatters and how the Blues ruthlessly exploited it, this time adding a cutting edge to their control. The swagger returned and there was to be no surrendering their advantage.

On 62 minutes, Paddy Lane's cross from the left was finished at the near post by Pack and later, the best of the bunch, substitute Christian Saydee's perfect pass into the path of Kamara was lashed into the top corner for his second of the game.

It capped a man-of-the-match display from the Norwich loanee, who is flourishing after being switched to the right wing, taking his tally to six goals in 27 matches so far this term.

That's now four consecutive wins and four straight clean sheets since the Blackpool blip, with the Blues presently seven points clear of second-placed Peterborough on a day when most League One results were helpful.