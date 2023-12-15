Shrewsbury Town v Portsmouth: Blues line-up with all eyes on Bishop v Yengi shout at New Meadow
Pompey aim to continue their table-topping form with a tough trip to improving Shrewsbury.
By Jordan Cross
Published 15th Dec 2023, 12:44 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 14:07 GMT
Blues hero Matt Taylor’s team have won six of their past seven games at home and are unbeaten in four League One fixtures.
Fans’ thoughts are focussing on key selection issue with top scorer Colby Bishop fit again, but Kusini Yengi outstanding in Monday’s win over Bolton.
Here’s how we think John Mousinho will go as his team go to New Meadow.
