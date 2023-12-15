News you can trust since 1877
Shrewsbury Town v Portsmouth: Blues line-up with all eyes on Bishop v Yengi shout at New Meadow

Pompey aim to continue their table-topping form with a tough trip to improving Shrewsbury.
By Jordan Cross
Published 15th Dec 2023, 12:44 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 14:07 GMT

Blues hero Matt Taylor’s team have won six of their past seven games at home and are unbeaten in four League One fixtures.

Fans’ thoughts are focussing on key selection issue with top scorer Colby Bishop fit again, but Kusini Yengi outstanding in Monday’s win over Bolton.

Here’s how we think John Mousinho will go as his team go to New Meadow.

Pompey strikers Colby Bishop, left, and Kusini Yengi, right, are vying to start at Shrewsbury.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Pompey strikers Colby Bishop, left, and Kusini Yengi, right, are vying to start at Shrewsbury. Photo: The News

Third clean sheet on the bounce on Monday night.

2. GK Will Norris

Third clean sheet on the bounce on Monday night. Photo: Jason Brown

However unfortunate it is for Zak Swanson, it's hard to disagree with Rafferty starting at present.

3. RB: Joe Rafferty

However unfortunate it is for Zak Swanson, it's hard to disagree with Rafferty starting at present. Photo: Jason Brown

Critics answered and bar raised with his progressive displays - now those standards have to be maintained.

4. CB: Sean Raggett

Critics answered and bar raised with his progressive displays - now those standards have to be maintained. Photo: Jason Brown

