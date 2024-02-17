It was a tough first half from the Blues, who found themselves uncharacteristically dominated at home as Reading dictated possession.
However, Paddy Lane’s 37th-minute opener against the run of play turned the game on its head – with Marlon Pack, Callum Lang and Colby Bishop netting after the break.
Some excellent performances from the League One leaders – and here are our player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 8
Crucially very solid in the first half when Blues under the cosh, with a couple of saves. After the break, one great save from Smith while almost on the edge of his area. Was beaten by Wing’s free-kick which hit the bar, then Savage scored at the death. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 8
Defensively top class in the second half, with some great covering clearances and tackles. Put the cross in which David Button dropped which led to the fourth goal, scored by Bishop. Such a consistent player and a massive part of the dressing room. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Conor Shaughnessy - 8
Oozes class. Wins everything, uses the ball intelligently and back to his normal self. Oh and his wife gave birth earlier this week. What a maiden Pompey season he’s having. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Sean Raggett - 9
Produced one superb tackle in the first half after Pack’s poor pass had put him in all sorts of trouble, which summed up his game. Brilliant in the air, faultless on the ground, what a season he’s having. Photo: Jason Brown