Connor Ronan joined St Mirren in the summer on a season-long loan from Molineux in a bid to revive his once promising career.

Since then, he has impressed by scoring seven times in 25 league outings in the Scottish Premier League.

Although this has represented his greatest return in front of goal Stephen Robinson’s men are currently in freefall losing six of the last seven in the division, while sitting 10th and six points above St Johnstone - who currently occupy the relegation play-off place.

The Irishman came through the ranks at the Black Country club, graduating from their academy in 2015 - as well as picking up 27 caps for his country at youth level.

However, the 24-year-old has endured a tough spell at Wolves, managing to make only 13 appearances during that period.

Now nearly four-and-a-half years later, Ronan is into his sixth loan spell away from Bruno Lage’s side.

What perfectly highlights his anonymity for his parent club is that he’s played for Pompey more recently.

His last appearance for Wolves came in a stalemate in the EFL Cup against Manchester City in November 2017 - before his move to Fratton.

However, he failed to ignite his career at Fratton Park, failing to find the net in any of his 17 outings during his six-month stay.

After returning to the midlands that summer the academy graduate was drafted out again for the 2018-19 season, firstly at Walsall before a move abroad to Slovakian first division side DAC Dunajska Streda in January 2019.

The midfielder would rejoin DAC the following summer and totalled 20 appearances that term before moving Blackpool in January 2020.

His Tangerines career was cut short prematurely due to Covid but would find himself being loaned to the continent again - joining Swiss side Grasshoppers that summer.