2 . Danny Mayor (free transfer)

The attacking midfielder is a free agent after being released by League One champions Plymouth - a decision that was mutually agreed. The 32-year-old has been a key player in the Pilgrims' rise over the past four seasons and has good pedigree. He might only have scored one goal and recorded five assists for Plymouth in the league this season, but his stats in other key areas make for impressive reading. Indeed, his name keeps cropping up on Wyscout when searching through key categories that ultimately lead to goals - key passes (0.99 per 90mins), progressive runs (3.61 per 90mins), smart passes (0.73 per 90mins) and deep completion passes (1.45 per 90mins). They're stats that feature highly among the division's top performers for each respective category. Mayor's ability to play as an attacking midfielder, a left-winger and a wing-back means he could operate in a number of positions. Meanwhile, his age shouldn't be a factor, with Rich Hughes saying that age doesn't matter despite Pompey wanting more youth in their ranks.