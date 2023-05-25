Six realistic players Portsmouth should have on their transfer radar to boost attacking threat - including Plymouth, Bristol Rovers and MK Dons players: gallery
Pompey’s need for more creativity is well-documented.
By Mark McMahon
Published 25th May 2023, 17:02 BST
It didn’t help their cause this season. And if they’re to give next term a better go, then it’s an area that will sorting in the summer.
A look through Wyscout – the professional football platform for football analysis – confirmed it’s an area of the Blues’ play that let them down, with little reference of Pompey first-teamers in their top stats over a range of categories.
However, it did highlight a number of players who could step up and deliver on this key aspect of any team’s game. And there’s plenty who could be considered ‘gettable’ as the Blues prepare for the forthcoming transfer window.
Here’s six players Pompey could realistically sign this summer in order to boost their creativity around opposition boxes.
1. Collage Maker-25-May-2023-04-57-PM-1298.jpg
From left: Nathan Holland, Lewis Wing, Danny Mayor and Dan Crowley Photo: Getty Images
The attacking midfielder is a free agent after being released by League One champions Plymouth - a decision that was mutually agreed. The 32-year-old has been a key player in the Pilgrims' rise over the past four seasons and has good pedigree. He might only have scored one goal and recorded five assists for Plymouth in the league this season, but his stats in other key areas make for impressive reading. Indeed, his name keeps cropping up on Wyscout when searching through key categories that ultimately lead to goals - key passes (0.99 per 90mins), progressive runs (3.61 per 90mins), smart passes (0.73 per 90mins) and deep completion passes (1.45 per 90mins). They're stats that feature highly among the division's top performers for each respective category. Mayor's ability to play as an attacking midfielder, a left-winger and a wing-back means he could operate in a number of positions. Meanwhile, his age shouldn't be a factor, with Rich Hughes saying that age doesn't matter despite Pompey wanting more youth in their ranks. Photo: Gareth Copley
The right-sided midfielder/winger is another whose all-round attacking stats make him one of the division's most affective offensive-minded players. The 24-year-old scored five league goals and registered three assists as Rovers finished the season in 17th. And coupled with his impressive stats for through passes (46 total), successful through passes (43.46%), successful smart passes (50%), crosses (114 total) and crossing accuracy (46.49), he's an attractive proposition. With two years left on his Gas contract, a fee would be involved (450,000 euros - Wyscout valuation). However, that's not bad given his age and obvious potential. Would Joey Barton want to sell to Pompey, though? Probably not. Photo: Harry Trump
The much-travelled attacking midfielder is a free agent after leaving Morecambe following their relegation from League One. However, you suspect the former Arsenal youngster will have plenty of options this summer. Indeed, the 25-yearold ranks highly in this season's stats for successful progressive passes (87.1%), successful passes in the final third (79.65%), assists per 90 minutes (0.26 per 90mins) and assists (5 total). More often than not, these are stats that make him more of a threat than those who wore Pompey blue last season. Photo: Pete Norton