In an entertaining match which saw the Blues produce 30 goal attempts against Fulham Under-21s, they had to settle for a 3-3 draw on Tuesday night.

In addition to goals from Sean Raggett (two) and Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee struck the bar with a header and substitute Alex Robertson shot against the post, while Cottagers keeper Alex Borto produced a string of superb saves.

However, Pompey were also frustratingly wasteful in front of goal, particularly Abu Kamara, as they failed to beat opposition who had George Okkas sent off.

And while the goals were welcome after the Cheltenham disappointment, Mousinho was not satisfied.

He told The News: ‘We had the chance to win plenty of games, unfortunately the finishing just wasn’t good enough in both halves.

‘There were a couple that we were unlucky with, we hit the post, we hit the bar, the goalkeeper pulled off a couple of brilliant saves, but overall we should be scoring a lot more than we did on the night – and the level of finishing across the game wasn’t good enough.

‘At least we created the chances, that’s good, but I didn’t think we were clinical enough with some of the chances in terms of the way we went about trying to finish it.

Christian Saydee can't believe it as another Pompey chance goes begging. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We were a bit sloppy in our finishing and that’s where I can be critical. If we do the right things and the goalkeeper makes a save or it hits the post or it’s a block or whatever it is, fine.

‘But I don’t think we were ruthless or clinical enough and got a bit sloppy, which also spilled into the rest of our play.

‘It’s about mindset and making sure that when you do go into those situations you don't get too complacent.

‘It’s about practice as well, we do a huge amount of practice and, ultimately, it's about the ones who put the ball into the back of the net when you get the chance.

‘They will be the ones that go on and have those successful careers.’

Mousinho made 11 changes to the side which faced Cheltenham, including handing a full debut to Koby Mottoh.

Nonetheless, he is convinced they still had plenty on pitch to overcome Fulham, particularly considering how they performed on the night.

He added: ‘The creativity was there, but the overall performance, particularly in the second 45 minutes, wasn’t necessarily where we needed to be.

‘There's no comparison to make between the League One game and the EFL Trophy, we still want to keep standards high in terms of the lads coming in and playing, they obviously have got to be pushing for starting places as well.

‘We think we came with a really, really strong side against Fulham – and a side which should have been strong enough to win the game.