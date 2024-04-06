Sean Raggett admits Pompey were 'sloppy' against Shrewsbury, but still registered another crucial victory. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Sean Raggett admitted Pompey were ‘sloppy, tired and nervy’ - but the promotion bandwagon refuses to break down.

The below-par Blues registered a 3-1 triumph over Shrewsbury at Fratton Park, through a Colby Bishop double and Chey Dunkley’s own goal.

Irrespective of a largely lethargic attacking display, it means John Mousinho’s men are now just one win from the Championship.

And Raggett is adamant the manner of their latest victory reflects why this team is heading for promotion.

He told The News: ‘It’s an old phrase that good teams win when they don’t play quite at their best. This is a fantastic group of lads and it has been a fantastic season so far.

‘We definitely could have played a lot better, but the most important thing is winning games, especially at this stage of the season.

‘The squad has been excellent this year, even when maybe not quite at our levels we have found a way to win games.

‘The gaffer mentioned it in the dressing room. We don’t look for excuses, of course, but the Derby match was a big effort from the whole squad and maybe that played a part in it being a little flat.

‘We actually started quite well and maybe got a little sloppy and let them back in the game. Maybe we were a bit tired, a few nerves crept in a little.

‘You have to stay fully focused 100 per cent of the time. As Shrewsbury showed, any team in this league can have good moments and punish you if too sloppy.

‘They did that in the first half, but thankfully we responded and got back in it. The most important thing is getting over the line and winning the game.’

The Blues now head to third-placed Bolton next Saturday in the knowledge victory would secure promotion with three matches to play.

The prospect is tantalising for Pompey’s longest-serving player.

Raggett added: ‘We are one win away, what a game to have next, Bolton away.