But with so much happening in an enthralling game that finished 2-2, you’d be forgiven for forgetting some key moments that contributed to a great advert for League One football.

Here, we look back on some of those incidents and others that might just have gone under the radar.

Sneaky Cowley ushered away

Pompey boss Danny Cowley on the touchline during today's game with Plymouth

Every advantage counts in the world of football and Danny Cowley was looking to make the most of one opportunity that came his way when both teams gathered along the touchline for a first-half drinks break as visiting keeper Mike Cooper received treatment.

The only problem is, Pilgrims goalkeeping coach Darren Behcet knew exactly what the Blues boss was up to as he attempted to gain an edge over the visitors.

Instead, of giving his own team some extra words of advice, Cowley attempted to sneakily eavesdrop on what opposite number Steven Schumacher was instructing his team.

He did well to initially go unnoticed, managing to take in a few seconds of what was being said.

But the eagle-eyed Behcet caught on to what Cowley was up to, politely intervened, and ushered the Pompey boss away eventually, with the Blues chief initially refusing to concede ground.

Replace VAR with iFollow

The Plymouth bench were looking for VAR when referee James Bell ruled out Finn Azaz’s 31st minute tap-in.

The only problem being, as we all know, there is no video technology at League One level.

That didn’t stop the Pilgrims coaching staff attempting to overrule the decision, though, with the help of their own iFollow stream in the dugout.

Attempts were made influence the fourth official – not that that ever works – on the basis of what Schumacher and Co saw.

But even if they were right, there was no way the decision would have been reversed based on iFollow footage.

Saying that, it’s hard to see why the visitors were so adamant that the goal would have stood.

The footage proved inconclusive, although it appeared Azaz was right to stick his foot out to divert the ball into Josh Griffiths’ net with Joe Edwards’ shot looking as if it was going agonisingly wide.

A repeat performance

In fairness to Plymouth, Pompey attempted the exact same manoeuvre moments later when Sean Raggett’s 33rd-minute effort was twice cleared off the line.

At first glance, it appeared as if the hosts were claiming the ball had crossed the line in a packed Plymouth penalty area.

However, following replays, it became apparent that the Blues were actually appealing for a penalty, with Nigel Lonwijk seemingly denying the Pompey defender a clear goalscoring opportunity with his hand.

Cowley & Co surrounded the fourth official demanding that replays be taken into consideration.

But just like Plymouth’s appeals, there was no U-turn on offer.

The incident was quickly forgotten about, though, with Josh Koroma handing the hosts a deserved first-half lead with his first goal of the season on 41 minutes.

But it proved decisive in the end, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Cowley adds to card collection

Danny Cowley seems to be collecting cards this season.

The Blues boss was handed another one of a yellow variety after becoming incensed with the referee’s performance during today’s game with Plymouth.

His latest came in the aftermath of a clear tug on Dane Scarlett’s shirt by Plymouth defender Dan Scarr.

The incident had the home crowd demanding a penalty – a decision which probably would have been given if the on-loan Spurs youngster had gone down in the visitors’ box.

And it was clearly still on Cowley’s mind soon afterwards as he complained a bit too much when the game came to halt right in front of him following a foul that recognised by the match official.

A look of disbelief into the south stand followed.

Maybe he was gauging chief executive Andy Cullen’s reaction to see if a fine would be heading his way!

Out-of-this-world Ogilvie

Connor Ogilvie has been popping up in opposition boxes to make a difference for Pompey this season.

The full-back already has three goals to his name.

But against the Pilgrims he was earning his corn when he denied the visitors a clear-cut goalscoring opportunity with just eight minutes left on the clock.

The visitors were looking to extend their advantage, after coming from a goal down to take the lead at Fratton Park.

Bali Mumba had done all the hard work by taking the ball past home keeper Josh Griffiths before closing in on the unguarded net.

But he didn’t take into consideration Ogilvie’s presence as he fired goalwards, with the Blues defender coming from nowhere to clear the ball off the line with his chest.