Terell Thomas spent two weeks and featured in three friendlies for Danny Cowley in July after arriving as a triallist.

However, he failed to impress sufficiently to earn a permanent deal and Michael Morrison was instead recruited.

The former AFC Wimbledon man was then offered the opportunity to train at Charlton for three weeks, subsequently last month earning a contract until the season’s end.

Becoming new boss Ben Garner’s eighth signing of the summer, it was a return to the club where he previously spent eight years emerging through the Academy, before leaving for Wigan in 2017.

With Pompey visiting The Valley in Monday’s televised occasion (8pm), potentially it could pitch the defender Cowley rejected against his team.

Although Thomas has found matches hard to come by, registering just one appearance so far during his second Addicks spell.

That arrived in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier this month, when they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at League Two Colchester.

Terell Thomas in action for Pompey against Bristol City during pre-season, one of three outings as a triallist.

Named at centre-half, the 26-year-old completed the full match, yet goals in the final four minutes from Tom Eastman and ex-Pompey striker John Akinde inflicted a loss.

Otherwise, apart from an unused substitute outing at Fleetwood last month, Thomas has struggled to break into Garner’s first-team.

At the time of his signing, Charlton’s boss told the South London Press: ‘He (Thomas) had been with two other League One clubs over pre-season, one where he was due to sign and due to a change of ownership it didn’t happen.

‘He then came in with us and trained probably the last three weeks before we signed him, which was good. It gave us the opportunity for him to bed in with the group and it wasn’t a time constraint on it, with him being a free agent.

‘It gave us an opportunity to have a long look and also it would give us the opportunity to loan out another of our young centre-backs, to give him the regular game time he needs to push on to the next level.

‘He came through the academy here. He has got a good blend of experience now and gives us versatility – more of an option to go to a back three now when we need to. There is more competition in the squad, which is what we wanted.’

The St Lucian international previously saw service at Wigan, AFC Wimbledon, Crewe and Reading, before Cowley cast his eye over him during pre-season.

He appeared as a substitute in three Blues friendlies, coming on against Bristol City, Gillingham and Leyton Orient.

