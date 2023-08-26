'So dull. Yawn. Same as last season' - the Portsmouth verdict as draw specialists fail to break down Stevenage

And after John Mousinho’s side served up a second successive 0-0 and their third stalemate already in five league games, the rumblings have started.

Pompey might be 16 games unbeaten – but the natives want more than what’s currently being produced, with the draw at the Lamex the 13th in the head coach’s 30 games in charge.

Here’s what fans on X (formerly X) had to say after Pompey’s forward play once again frustrated many.

@AshleyLadd10: Boring boring Portsmouth city.

@MASaunders75: Pompey are so dull to watch even the officials are finding ways to sneak off early.

@PompeyChimes90: This is an absolute joke. And I'm not even talking about the officials, so much hype and for what? Abject performances against lower league opposition, yawn. Congrats on 16 games unbeaten, with more draws than wins. #Pompey

@LankyKev55: Same as last week. Bishop an isolated figure and often marked by three players. Pompey need another forward in support. Wingers currently do not look like being prolific scorers.

Centre-back Regan Poole brings the ball forward for Pompey during their goalless draw with Stevenage

@JackDavis10: We should of been looking at 12 points at least start of this season and now have a tough on paper September, quite worrying how easy we are to keep quiet offensively.

@AtlGorillaTalk: Another unacceptable performance by #Pompey. I really wish they would stop bragging about the unbeaten streak. Nobody cares.

@Luke313131: One goal in three games against bang average opposition. No goals in this team. Not good enough.

@greatuncleape: Watching #Pompey just isn’t fun. It’s boring, predictable, insipid, unentertaining. Front four pretty much lightweight and clueless all game. The only thing that will save Mousinho this season is if we miraculously remain in touching distance of playoffs.

@melatonii: Can’t win if we don’t take any shots.

@84Knight: Only we could change an entire squad of players and still have exactly the same problems as before. Change something.

@Adam_G_M: 5 games in and worryingly we look exactly the same as last season. Have to change it up. 3421, 352, move the ball quicker, get bishop support, just anything different from what we are doing now.

@capfc11: We are so poor going forwards again this season!! I don’t think their keeper had a save to make!! Awful game made worse by awful officiating for both sides.