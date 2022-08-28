Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good to see Pompey doing well. Their fans deserve more than League One.

@Chris_W1987

Proper club proper fan base reckon they'll be up there come the end of the season.

@NWC2302

So wonderful to be a Pompey fan right now. Hope it will last!

@MrKevinPrior2

Top of the league! Its the hope that kills you, but incredible stuff to see. #pompey

Pompey fans are celebrating being top of League One

@RoarJustice

Don't think I've ever seen a team unity like this! My #Pompey

@Sam_Manton

14 points from first 6 is a fantastic start, sets it up lovely for the next 6, some tough ones in there, would take 12 points now, anymore and will really be dreaming of top 2. Bring it on #pompey

@CheesyChips

Well played Pompey. Nice view from the top! And tonight's Sports Mail headline (would have been)... Scarlett Fever

@stevebone1

Pretty much perfect game management from #Pompey in the second half. Vale had no threat until stoppage time but this team still has more to come and we'll see how good we are in the next couple of weeks.

@FrattonFaithful

CAN NOT wait to be back at the Park next week #pompey

@clairelouisegr

Popular opinion Pompey will never get a manager more passionate than Danny Cowley. Some man

@joe_pfc

No debt, ground slowly improving and top of the league . It’s a good day Pompey