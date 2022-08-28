So good to see Portsmouth doing well - their fans deserve more than League One football
Pompey fans are today surveying the view from the top of League One – and some of their rivals are offering accolades. Here’s what Twitter has to say.
Good to see Pompey doing well. Their fans deserve more than League One.
@Chris_W1987
Proper club proper fan base reckon they'll be up there come the end of the season.
@NWC2302
So wonderful to be a Pompey fan right now. Hope it will last!
@MrKevinPrior2
Top of the league! Its the hope that kills you, but incredible stuff to see. #pompey
@RoarJustice
Don't think I've ever seen a team unity like this! My #Pompey
@Sam_Manton
14 points from first 6 is a fantastic start, sets it up lovely for the next 6, some tough ones in there, would take 12 points now, anymore and will really be dreaming of top 2. Bring it on #pompey
@CheesyChips
Well played Pompey. Nice view from the top! And tonight's Sports Mail headline (would have been)... Scarlett Fever
@stevebone1
Pretty much perfect game management from #Pompey in the second half. Vale had no threat until stoppage time but this team still has more to come and we'll see how good we are in the next couple of weeks.
@FrattonFaithful
CAN NOT wait to be back at the Park next week #pompey
@clairelouisegr
Popular opinion Pompey will never get a manager more passionate than Danny Cowley. Some man
@joe_pfc
No debt, ground slowly improving and top of the league . It’s a good day Pompey
@Rooster10247886