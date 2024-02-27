Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Raggett has evolved his game at the age of 30 - and believes he’s a better player as a consequence.

The central defender has flourished after being challenged to adapt to John Mousinho’s footballing philosophy.

Raggett was among Pompey’s longest-serving players upon the head coach’s January 2023 appointment, yet has subsequently found himself dislodged from the starting XI on occasions.

Sean Raggett believes his distribution has improved this season - and is a better player for it. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

He responded by ramping up performance levels, in particular improving his distribution levels, to battle back and reclaim his spot alongside Conor Shaughnessy.

And the popular player insists it’s never too late to learn new tricks.

Raggett told The News: ‘I think my distribution has improved. It’s a different way of playing compared to previous years, but, with each game we play, I’m getting a better understanding.

‘I always try to adapt to what any manager wants, I’m not afraid to play the high-press, foot-footed football he wants. Maybe some previously thought it wouldn’t suit my game, but I feel I’ve dealt with it fine.

‘It’s good not to pigeon hole yourself. I know certain people and fans might try to do that, but it doesn’t really faze me, I just look to do what the manager wants.

‘Some talk like I can’t kick a ball, I can kick a football. We’re professional footballers here, we can all pass a ball.

‘I watch all of our games back. If I have a situation in a game where I didn’t really have an option to play the ball in one place, by watching it back later I might see something where I could have done something differently.

‘So when you get into that situation again, you know what to look for. It’s about watching and learning.

‘Obviously we do sessions which are geared towards passing, which are helping and improving everyone, but for me it is down to watching back my performances and getting a better picture of what I can do.’

Raggett now has 229 appearances for the Blues, more than any other player in the 21st Century.

And he’s adamant he will continue developing his game to ensure longevity in football.

He added: ‘I’m aged 30 and hopefully have a lot of years left in me.

‘If I’m still going at 36, it would be stupid to have not learnt anything over the next six years when you can learn plenty. If you want to prolong your career as long as possible, it’s not just about the physical side.

‘The players that don’t learn are the ones which drop out of the game. Football's changing all the time.