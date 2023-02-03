That’s the verdict of Pompey Women’s manager Jay Sadler, who is full of admiration for the talented 23-year-old and her handling of ongoing mental health battles.

Having been a regular with the Blues in the 2021-22 season, Gane left for Barclays Women’s Championship side Coventry United in August 2022.

And Gane is back in the 16-strong squad for their trip to Gillingham on Sunday for potentially a second Blues debut.

Sadler told The News: ‘I don’t think she realises how good a footballer she is – and still has so much potential because she’s only young.

‘Evie is a tenacious defender, has good, athletic qualities, is physical, reads the game really well, is strong in the air and has leadership skills.

‘As a ball-playing centre-back who can play with both feet, she also offers a lot from our back line in the way we want to play football.

Pompey Women manager Jay Sadler has sung the praises of Evie Gane after the defender returned to football following mental health issues. Picture: Dave Haines

‘We didn’t want to lose her to Coventry in the first place. I understand when opportunities arise for players to go higher, and you want them to flourish, but with this one I did everything I could to keep her here.

‘She’s a great character in the dressing room, a model footballer, someone you want the young kids to aspire to be like.

‘It’s that enthusiasm, that honesty, Evie’s such an infectious character, so lovable and warm.’

Forward-thinking Pompey Women have introduced a new support network to help their players.

Evie Gane is back with Pompey Women after last year quitting football following mental health issues and depression. Picture: Jason Brown Photography

Chaplain Debbie Smart has this season been joined by Celine Plee, a sport and exercise psychology lecturer at the University of Portsmouth.

And both are available to Gane and her team-mates.

Sadler added: ‘Every player has their own ongoing issues, some personal, some aren’t, and it’s about how you manage everyone.

‘Evie knows if a situation arises or flares up, we will be monitoring and managing her closely.

