Sometimes you have to admit the best team won: Portsmouth fans respond to maiden league defeat at Ipswich Town

Probably the toughest fixture of the season and we looked alright! 21 points from 30 with a game in hand playing some of the best stuff we’ve seen in years. Onwards. Up the Blues

@PompeyPedro

Took us 63 days to lose a league game. Wednesday (A) and Ipswich (A) in the book, currently 4th, game in hand as well, we’re a stronger position right now than anybody conceived of on July 29th. Somebody fetch John, because we will go again.

Pompey fans at Ipswich

@PompeyViking62

Sometimes you just have to admit that the better side on the day won. Great to bring it back 2-2 but to concede again disappointing. Back in July would've taken being unbeaten until October. Too many not quite good enough today. We move on to Fleetwood next Saturday. #Pompey

@peadubya66

Better team won at Ipswich today. Superior subs settled it. Pompey using a rusty Tunnicliffe didn’t work. Nothing settled today though.

@IanDarke

It’s taken us 10 games to lose, against arguably the best team in the division, we sit in 4th with a game in hand having played all of the teams that are currently above us. Know who I’d rather be.

@PompeyKai

The mood in the car is surprisingly good considering we lost. Nearly home, Pompey are still going up. Cowley is my king. Bishop is my hero.

@HarvMarsky

Great away support that #pompey . Good luck with the rest of the season, safe travels back down to the south coast

@CoreySh1elds

If you told me in July that our first loss would be at Portman Road, in October, I’d have bitten your hand off. It’s a shame but can’t deny Ipswich are a cracking side. All about how we react now! #Pompey

@The1898PFC

Fair play to the Pompey fans today, came in numbers despite train cancellations, sang all game despite not the best performance. Good luck for the season. #itfc #pompey #pfc @pompey