Benjani Mwaruwari Junior continues to impress as he bounces back from being released by the Blues’ Academy.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old was handed his first-team debut for Yeovil in their National League trip to Boreham Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It represents a huge breakthrough for the promising striker, who signed professional terms with the Glovers in October.

Since then Benjani Junior spent time on loan with Toolstation Western Premier Division League outfit Sherborne Town, scoring on his debut in a 1-1 Boxing Day draw with Street.

In total, he netted four times in 15 outings for the Zebras before recalled by Yeovil last Friday – and immediately named in their squad for the final match of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Mark Cooper’s side relegated by Wrexham following a 3-0 defeat weeks earlier, they subsequently turned to youth for the trip to Boreham Wood.

Benjani Junior was introduced off the bench in the 77th minute in a 1-0 defeat for Yeovil, who will now compete in National South next season.

Benjani Mwaruwari remains a Pompey hero - and his son, Benjani Junior, is following in his footballing footsteps. Picture: Barry Zee

The talented debutant played in front of a crowd of 1,605, having previously turned out against Falmouth Town with a 285 attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet these remain concerning times for Yeovil, who registered one win in their final 20 matches, are in limbo amid an ongoing takeover process by SU Glovers, and last month failed to pay staff wages.

Benjani Junior, of course, shares the name of his father, who was a popular figure during two Fratton Park spells, with 20 goals in 94 appearances.

The Zimbabwe international signed from Auxure in January 2006 for a then-club record fee of £4.1m and helped Harry Redknapp’s men pull off the Great Escape.

Benjani Mwaruwari and his son, Benjani Junior, were at Fratton Park in November 2021 for the Better Late Than Never event to mark the launches of Played Up Pompey Three and Pompey: The Island City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was his second spell with the Blues’ Academy, having previously left when the Mwaruwari family relocated to South Africa for two years.

He was subsequently taken on trial by Yeovil, where he was taken on by their under-18s, netting 25 goals in 30 matches last season in the EFL Youth Alliance League.