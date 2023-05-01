Son of huge Portsmouth hero continues to make family proud by following in his father's footsteps after Blues Academy exit
The son of a Pompey hero has achieved another landmark in attempts to emulate his famous footballing father.
Benjani Mwaruwari Junior continues to impress as he bounces back from being released by the Blues’ Academy.
On Saturday, the 18-year-old was handed his first-team debut for Yeovil in their National League trip to Boreham Wood.
It represents a huge breakthrough for the promising striker, who signed professional terms with the Glovers in October.
Since then Benjani Junior spent time on loan with Toolstation Western Premier Division League outfit Sherborne Town, scoring on his debut in a 1-1 Boxing Day draw with Street.
In total, he netted four times in 15 outings for the Zebras before recalled by Yeovil last Friday – and immediately named in their squad for the final match of the campaign.
With Mark Cooper’s side relegated by Wrexham following a 3-0 defeat weeks earlier, they subsequently turned to youth for the trip to Boreham Wood.
Benjani Junior was introduced off the bench in the 77th minute in a 1-0 defeat for Yeovil, who will now compete in National South next season.
The talented debutant played in front of a crowd of 1,605, having previously turned out against Falmouth Town with a 285 attendance.
Yet these remain concerning times for Yeovil, who registered one win in their final 20 matches, are in limbo amid an ongoing takeover process by SU Glovers, and last month failed to pay staff wages.
Benjani Junior, of course, shares the name of his father, who was a popular figure during two Fratton Park spells, with 20 goals in 94 appearances.
The Zimbabwe international signed from Auxure in January 2006 for a then-club record fee of £4.1m and helped Harry Redknapp’s men pull off the Great Escape.
His son was released by Pompey in February 2021 after failing to earn a two-year scholarship deal at the age of 16.
That was his second spell with the Blues’ Academy, having previously left when the Mwaruwari family relocated to South Africa for two years.
He was subsequently taken on trial by Yeovil, where he was taken on by their under-18s, netting 25 goals in 30 matches last season in the EFL Youth Alliance League.
And now he has made his National League bow as he strives to progress.