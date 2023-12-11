The former Accrington striker has totalled 35 goals in 73 matches during his time at Fratton Park

Colby Bishop is the best striker in League One.

That’s the verdict of Marlon Pack as the Blues prepare for tonight's top-of-the-table clash against Bolton without their crucial talisman.

An ankle injury continues to sideline the 27-year-old, although John Mousinho insists the issue isn’t as bad as initially feared.

It denies Bishop a reunion with his former Accrington strike partner Dion Charles, a forward recently named by John Mousinho as the best non-Pompey player in League One last season.

Colby Bishop hasn't featured for Pompey since sustaining injury at Burton. Picture: Jason Brown/PoSportsImages

Charles has maintained his prolific scoring rate this term with 14 so far - four more than the Blues’ leading scorer.

Nonetheless, with 35 goals in 73 matches since arriving at Fratton Park in July 2022, Pack is convinced Pompey possess the deadliest forward in the league.

The Blues’ skipper told The News: ‘Colby’s record speaks for itself, he can definitely play higher, hopefully he gets an opportunity at this club first and foremost.

‘He is underrated in what he does, he’s not just a target man and a battering ram, but can bring people in play, is good with both feet, and can finish. Obviously he’s a big miss at the moment.

‘Statistically he will be right up there in terms of League One strikers, that’s last season and this season. Who will be competing with him this year? Alfie May has had a fantastic start at Charlton, obviously Dion Charles is doing well, Jonson Clarke-Harris continues to score.

‘For me, though, Colby is the best in the league. I see him day in, day out and obviously there is going to be favouritism there, but I think he’s the best in the division.

‘He is the complete striker, he can do everything. I also think a lot of what he does off goes unnoticed. It’s how he sets us up as a team when we are out of possession, how he sets the press up, he’s the trigger point most of the time.

‘Colby’s a pivotal player for Pompey and we are very fortunate to have him.’

Bishop last season plundered 24 goals in 52 appearances during his maiden Pompey campaign.

Understandably, he swept the Player of the Season awards, including winning the Players’ Player Of The Year, with Pack getting his vote.

The midfielder added: ‘Without a shadow of a doubt, Colby was our player of the season last year.

‘He was the one who was a consistent shining light throughout the season in a team struggling for goals. To score that many shows you how good he actually was.