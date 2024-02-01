Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For Tom McIntyre, it was time to be ‘selfish’ - and put his career ahead of his heart.

The defender had spent 19 years on Reading’s books, was formerly a Madejski Stadium season-ticket from the age four and grew up idolising Dave Kitson, Shane Long and Kevin Doyle.

However, the opportunity to chase a Championship return with League One leaders Pompey prompted the heart-wrenching decision to leave his home-town club.

Attracted by John Mousinho’s ambition and cherished club stability, a reinvigorated McIntyre speaks enthusiastically about the challenge of securing promotion over the remaining 18 matches.

Reading - Pompey (undisclosed) 30/01/24

Yet he leaves behind a financially-stricken Reading facing successive relegations.

The 25-year-old told The News: ‘Reading means a lot to me, I’m sad how it ended. You want to leave with the club going great, with the team in a really good spot, but I had to make a selfish decision - it was time to move on.

‘The club has massively lost its way. Over the years it has been a great club and I’ve loved my time there, but a lot of the standards have dropped and that’s not necessarily through everyday people who work there. It’s the higher ups and the owner.

‘If you look at the situation, it has been a constant uphill battle for the last few years, while I wasn’t playing, that was a big thing for me.

‘I didn’t want to be somewhere where I wasn’t playing, I disagreed with that, I thought I should have been playing. I know that’s football and things change quickly, but I needed to move on and have a new challenge.

‘You get a few sniffs of clubs interested but, out of everyone, Pompey was the main one I wanted to come to and I’m delighted to be here.

‘I will still be following Reading and seeing how the club is getting on. People may or may not believe it, but it has been really upsetting for me. To see it go that way is a real shame.

‘The place and people there are brilliant. The club has all the components to get back, but certain people have dragged it down.’

McIntyre personally penned an emotional farewell message to fellow Royals fans ahead of his Pompey arrival.

Now he’s hoping that continued media attention on Dai Yongge’s controversial regime can drive the change in ownership Reading desperately need.

The defender added: ‘Reading have been in the media a lot recently, which is great.

‘The fans have been getting on the pitch and some people aren’t happy about it. If it happens every week, that’s not good.

‘It’s hard to put myself in that spot, but I suppose I would have done the same. Although you have to be careful what you say and what you do when you are at the club!