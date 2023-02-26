Southampton fan isn’t laughing today - genuinely should’ve been 8-0 Portsmouth win

Funny to hear “Scummer, whats the score?” chants to Wade Elliott today. I used to play with Wade & he’d get a lift with us every week. Dad reminded me how he always used to mock Pompey on those car journeys. Wasn’t laughing today.

@dinste1

Michael Jacobs absolutely unplayable today in the 10. That genuinely should have been 8-0 #Pompey

Good to see this lad back to his old self. Great performance capped with a lovely first-half goal. I personally believe Ronan back to his best is great for Pompey going forward. Long may it continue.

Great to hear the #bluearmy singing and having a great time today. Well deserved. Lads came to play. #pup @Pompey

Cheltenham Town boss Wade Elliott.

Pompey 4-0 win underlined solid progress under John Mousinho. Sensible decisions on selection and shape ,greater intensity, more threat. Bolton on Tuesday will be a good test of how far the team has come.

13 years ago today this sent shock waves round the world …. Well portsea island 1.2 million a year your having a laugh mush, the things we do for our club still only club in premiership to go bust.

Time to celebrate Pompey’s 4-0 win with a big bottle of Prosecco and a straw

Jesus Christ, I made no secret of being fairly pro-Marquis, but how anyone can genuinely compare him & Bishop in terms of quality is beyond me. He had a poor game for #Pompey today, but overall is having a good season, and is one of the top strikers in the league.

I hope Mous has tapped up Brannagan for next season. Imagine the midfield options Lowery, Morrell, Pack and him without contracts offered to Tunni, Thompson & Mingi. Also sort out a contract for Curtis & bring in a keeper either Macey or Savin decent base to build on. #Pompey