Danny Cowley’s side came out victorious after the thrilling encounter at Fratton Park.

Despite a dominant first-half performance the Blues found themselves 2-0 down at the break before two goals in two minutes levelled the tie midway through the second period.

And the hosts claimed all three points with three minutes to go when Aiden O’Brien netting the winner to sink Latics hearts.

With Pompey sinking Wigan’s promotion ship, the Fratton faithful have given their verdict on the hard-fought victory on social media.

Here are the best of the reactions from Twitter.

@BlueArmyAlex: It’s a shame that our best team only played consecutively for 2 games in a row.

I really do hope we retain Raggett, Thompson, Jacobs and Hirst. We could properly build something here.

@JamiePFC: Winning the league next season then?

@Joey1989118: Great result just shame its too late. Pup

@HarvMarksy: Special night at Fratton. What a turnaround. Danny Cowley that is a taster of what this place will be like next season if you get us flying.

George Hirst’s turnaround here is remarkable. What a bloke.

@JoesCynicalSelf: WHAT A COMEBACK!!

@joshrbirchall: It may be too late for our play-off charge; but what a comeback against one of the top 2…

SIGN GEORGE HIRST UP!

@Jack_Norris11: Danny Cowley masterclass that.

@Buttyyyyyyy: Too little too late but still, you love to see it.

@84Knight: Couldn’t bear the thought of Whatmough and Naylor celebrating promotion at Fratton Park after being a part of so many disappointing seasons with us.