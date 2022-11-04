Spurs and Blackpool deny loan pair permission - but Portsmouth midfielder makes long-awaited return in Hereford clash
Tom Lowery has returned to Pompey duty for tonight’s FA Cup trip to Hereford.
However, the midfielder must make do with a place on Danny Cowley’s bench after being absent since mid-September through a hamstring injury.
The Blues’ head coach has made two changes to the side which failed to break down Shrewsbury last weekend.
Ronan Curtis and Reeco Hackett are recalled, replacing Owen Dale and Dane Scarlett, who haven’t been given permission by their parent clubs to feature.
Yet Pompey’s remaining three loanees, Josh Griffiths, Josh Koroma and Joe Pigott, are all in the squad.
Meanwhile, Adam Payce, Koby Mottoh and Josh Dockerill are on the bench having played in last night’s Academy 6-1 win over Three Bridges in the FA Youth Cup.
Dan Gifford and Harry Jewitt-White are cup-tied, while former Pompey loanee Miles Storey is in Hereford’s starting XI.
Pompey: Griffiths, Swanson, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie, Curtis, Mingi, Tunnicliffe, Koroma, Hackett, Bishop.
Subs: Oluwayemi, Hume, Pigott, Freeman, Lowery, Morrison, Payce, Mottoh, Dockerill.