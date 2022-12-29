Dane Scarlett is back in Pompey's squad against Ipswich following illness. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Spurs loanee missed the Boxing Day draw at Exeter through the virus which has swept through the Blues camp.

But the striker is back among the substitutes as Danny Cowley makes four changes to the starting XI.

Josh Koroma, Connor Ogilvie, Joe Morrell and Zak Swanson all return for the visit of the high-flying Tractor Boys.

They replace Reeco Hackett, Denver Hume, Ryan Tunnicliffe and the ineligible Joe Pigott from the team which collected a goalless draw at St James Park.

Pompey have gone 383 minutes without a league goal, while have picked up just one win in their previous 12 League One matches.

Meanwhile, former Pompey players Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness both start for the Tractor Boys.

Pompey: Griffiths, Morrison, Raggett, Robertson, Swanson, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Dale, Bishop, Koroma.