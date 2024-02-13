Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?
1. Will Norris - 7
Fuming over award of first goal - and looked like he had a case. Otherwise comfortable with some delicious distribution. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
So dependable, so tenacious and brought the urgency lacking in other areas at times in first half Photo: Jason Brown
3. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
Classy and composed as ever. Some probing contributions from the back and kept it simple when it was required. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Sean Raggett - 7
Warrior relished his battle with Lyle Taylor on landmark evening. Dominant and even a force going forward - earning 'shooooot!' calls from all four sides of Fratton! Photo: Jason Brown