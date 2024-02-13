News you can trust since 1877
Kusini Yengi was tonight's man of the match against Cambridge

‘Staked eye-catching claim’ ‘relished battle' ‘gut-wrenching’: Check out Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from Cambridge United win

The Pompey ratings are in from tonight’s clash with Cambridge United.
By Jordan Cross
Published 13th Feb 2024, 21:54 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 23:08 GMT

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?

Fuming over award of first goal - and looked like he had a case. Otherwise comfortable with some delicious distribution.

1. Will Norris - 7

Fuming over award of first goal - and looked like he had a case. Otherwise comfortable with some delicious distribution.

So dependable, so tenacious and brought the urgency lacking in other areas at times in first half

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

So dependable, so tenacious and brought the urgency lacking in other areas at times in first half

Classy and composed as ever. Some probing contributions from the back and kept it simple when it was required.

3. Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Classy and composed as ever. Some probing contributions from the back and kept it simple when it was required.

Warrior relished his battle with Lyle Taylor on landmark evening. Dominant and even a force going forward - earning 'shooooot!' calls from all four sides of Fratton!

4. Sean Raggett - 7

Warrior relished his battle with Lyle Taylor on landmark evening. Dominant and even a force going forward - earning 'shooooot!' calls from all four sides of Fratton!

