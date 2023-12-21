The Wales international has made 96 appearances since arriving at Fratton Park in August 2021

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are developing into a Championship club off the pitch - now it’s time to become one on the field of play.

That’s the no-nonsense message from Joe Morrell as he reflects on how huge strides in the Blues’ infrastructure are driving a promotion bid which positions them seven points clear at League One’s summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recruited from Luton for an undisclosed fee in August 2021, it was not a favourable first impression for the midfielder, who was ‘surprised’ at the low quality of facilities and standards behind the scenes.

However, he pinpoints the appointment of Rich Hughes as sporting director in October 2022 as pivotal towards raising Pompey levels he now considers to be of Championship calibre.

Joe Morrell has praised huge strides made off the pitch at Fratton Park since he joined in August 2021. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And the straight-talking Welshman is adamant the work is enabling John Mousinho’s men to thrive.

Morrell told The News: ‘When I signed, this club was a long way short of the standards you need to be a Championship club. In terms of staff, staff, training ground, facilities, everything. That was no secret to people inside the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Pompey should be compared to Championship football clubs. There’s no point trying to be a good League One club, this needs to try to be a good Championship club because that’s where it can be - and it has definitely got towards that point now.

‘When I signed it was short of the standard needed for a Championship football club. I was certainly surprised when I saw the level of those things, but it’s now on the up.

‘The staff we’ve brought in over the summer have been excellent, the medical team is exactly what we’ve needed, players have come in who are also fantastic people, it has gelled to create a more cohesive group.

‘The club is now in a position that whenever it’s promoted to the Championship - which will happen one day - it will more likely compete and attract players because it’s getting things right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Every time I have spoken to the owners, they’ve been really receptive in terms of improving off the pitch, creating a better environment for the players, and that’s something this season has come on in leaps and bounds.

‘I did feel a little sorry for the previous manager (Danny Cowley) because a lot of stuff was out of his hands. We had been on a really bad run at the end of 2022, coinciding with the changing rooms being done and us getting changed in the leisure centre.

‘The canteen was also getting done and it kind of compounded what was going on on the pitch, making that tough run even tougher.

‘Now I’m not somebody who needs motivation, I don't need jacuzzis, swimming pools, cryo chambers or whatever to do my job. However, it certainly helps when you come into a better environment and train with better pitches and better recovery facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This is not a League One football club and never has been. It was that off the pitch when I joined, I just presumed Pompey being a big football club was going to be run like a big football club. I think it is now.’

Pompey entertain Fleetwood on Saturday seeking to maintain their dominance at the top of the table.

Following four successive league wins and four straight clean sheets, the Blues are ominously powering into the New Year.

Morrell added: ‘The potential here is huge and we're getting to the point where we are realising that off the pitch. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that now, on the pitch, that’s the case too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We don’t want to stop here, we know we haven’t achieved anything on the pitch this season, there’s still more than half a campaign to go.