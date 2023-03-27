Stay or go? What the future holds for Portsmouth's 13 out-of-contract players this summer

Pompey have 13 players seeing their deals come to a close this summer.
But what does the future hold for those who see their existing deals come to a close?
We’ve assessed the likely outcomes for those who see their contracts at an end this term.
Undefined: twitter
1. Stay or go?
From left: Connor Ogilvie, Clark Robertson, Ronan Curtis and Michael Jacobs see their deals end this summer. Photo: The News
2. Connor Ogilvie
Such a dependable and versatile operator for Pompey over past two campaigns - underlined by the 85 games he's picked up. Has played right across the back four and even in midfield and got on with every job with the minimum fuss. At League One level, has to be the kind of player John Mousinho is looking to keep - with a 12-month option offering some control of his situation. Verdict: Stay. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Kieron Freeman
The only player not to feature under John Mousinho after being firmly out of favour under Danny Cowley. Was extensively linked with Mansfield, who eventually plumped for Callum Johnson instead. Virtually no chance of being handed a new deal. Verdict: Go. Photo: Paul Thompson
4. Ryan Tunnicliffe
What a comeback it's been for the midfielder. Days looked numbered last summer, with Danny Cowley trying to offload the arrival from Luton Town. Stayed put and didn't get his first league start until October at Forest Green. Came back into the equation under Cowley and has revelled in a starting role since John Mousinho's arrival. Perhaps is the kind of profile of player Pompey are looking to move away from, but the regular football over recent months means he won't struggle to find a new home. Verdict: Go. Photo: Jason Brown