News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
13 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
15 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
17 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
18 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
19 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

Stay or go? What the future holds for Portsmouth's 13 out-of-contract players this summer

Pompey have 13 players seeing their deals come to a close this summer.

By Jordan Cross
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 17:20 BST

But what does the future hold for those who see their existing deals come to a close?

We’ve assessed the likely outcomes for those who see their contracts at an end this term.

Undefined: twitter
From left: Connor Ogilvie, Clark Robertson, Ronan Curtis and Michael Jacobs see their deals end this summer.

1. Stay or go?

From left: Connor Ogilvie, Clark Robertson, Ronan Curtis and Michael Jacobs see their deals end this summer. Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Such a dependable and versatile operator for Pompey over past two campaigns - underlined by the 85 games he's picked up. Has played right across the back four and even in midfield and got on with every job with the minimum fuss. At League One level, has to be the kind of player John Mousinho is looking to keep - with a 12-month option offering some control of his situation. Verdict: Stay.

2. Connor Ogilvie

Such a dependable and versatile operator for Pompey over past two campaigns - underlined by the 85 games he's picked up. Has played right across the back four and even in midfield and got on with every job with the minimum fuss. At League One level, has to be the kind of player John Mousinho is looking to keep - with a 12-month option offering some control of his situation. Verdict: Stay. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The only player not to feature under John Mousinho after being firmly out of favour under Danny Cowley. Was extensively linked with Mansfield, who eventually plumped for Callum Johnson instead. Virtually no chance of being handed a new deal. Verdict: Go.

3. Kieron Freeman

The only player not to feature under John Mousinho after being firmly out of favour under Danny Cowley. Was extensively linked with Mansfield, who eventually plumped for Callum Johnson instead. Virtually no chance of being handed a new deal. Verdict: Go. Photo: Paul Thompson

Photo Sales
What a comeback it's been for the midfielder. Days looked numbered last summer, with Danny Cowley trying to offload the arrival from Luton Town. Stayed put and didn't get his first league start until October at Forest Green. Came back into the equation under Cowley and has revelled in a starting role since John Mousinho's arrival. Perhaps is the kind of profile of player Pompey are looking to move away from, but the regular football over recent months means he won't struggle to find a new home. Verdict: Go.

4. Ryan Tunnicliffe

What a comeback it's been for the midfielder. Days looked numbered last summer, with Danny Cowley trying to offload the arrival from Luton Town. Stayed put and didn't get his first league start until October at Forest Green. Came back into the equation under Cowley and has revelled in a starting role since John Mousinho's arrival. Perhaps is the kind of profile of player Pompey are looking to move away from, but the regular football over recent months means he won't struggle to find a new home. Verdict: Go. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
PortsmouthPompey