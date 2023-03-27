Stay or go? What the future holds for Portsmouth's 13 out-of-contract players this summer

4 . Ryan Tunnicliffe

What a comeback it's been for the midfielder. Days looked numbered last summer, with Danny Cowley trying to offload the arrival from Luton Town. Stayed put and didn't get his first league start until October at Forest Green. Came back into the equation under Cowley and has revelled in a starting role since John Mousinho's arrival. Perhaps is the kind of profile of player Pompey are looking to move away from, but the regular football over recent months means he won't struggle to find a new home. Verdict: Go. Photo: Jason Brown