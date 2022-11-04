'Stepped up game in second half. Continues to show attacking promise. Great to see him back' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings v Hereford & picture gallery
Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings against Hereford as the Blues booked their placed in the second of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win.
By Neil Allen
37 minutes ago
Reeco Hackett (33 minutes), Colby Bishop (64) and substitute Joe Pigott (80) were all on the score sheet for Danny Cowley’s side, after former Fratton Park player Miles Storey handed the Bulls a 26th-minute lead.
Page 1 of 5