Colby Bishop took his goal tally for the season to 10 at Hereford tonight

'Stepped up game in second half. Continues to show attacking promise. Great to see him back' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings v Hereford & picture gallery

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings against Hereford as the Blues booked their placed in the second of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win.

By Neil Allen
37 minutes ago

Reeco Hackett (33 minutes), Colby Bishop (64) and substitute Joe Pigott (80) were all on the score sheet for Danny Cowley’s side, after former Fratton Park player Miles Storey handed the Bulls a 26th-minute lead.

1. Josh Griffiths - 7

Was left exposed for the goal, but otherwise not called upon to do anything.

2. Zak Swanson - 6

Crossing badly let him down in his poorest display since breaking into the first team at Forest Green.

3. Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett during the FA Cup match between Hereford and Portsmouth at Edgar Street, Hereford, United Kingdom on 4 November 2022.

Sean Raggett was back involved for Pompey after suffering the recurrence of a back injury against Shrewsbury last Saturday.

4. Sean Raggett - 7

Played a part in Hereford’s opener, but stuck at it and, as ever, dominated the opposition attackers.

