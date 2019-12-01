I got there in the end. My team is complete. After what must have added up to several minutes of poring over names, I have finalised by Pompey team of the decade.

As you’ll know if you’ve been faithfully following for the past couple of weeks, I started with a 38-man training squad after my initial trawl through all the names who have worn the royal blue in the past 10 years.

So who are my lucky XI and seven subs?

In goal can only be the great David James - a one-off and the quality of player you still have to pinch yourself to be sure we had in our team.

My right-back is Gareth Evans. This may or may not be his best position but I wanted him in the XI somewhere and he’s done a useful job there for us in the past.

At left-back is the consistent Enda Stevens, who just nudges out Nadir Belhadj for the No3 shirt.

My centre-halves are Ricardo Rocha and Matt Clarke – great servants in different ways and both players whose very names invoke warm thoughts among Blues fans even now.

I like a 4-4-2 formation so I am going with two central midfielders and two wingers.

In the engine room are Michael Doyle and Ben Thompson, who between them offer a nice mixture of steel and style.

Wide left I am going for Matt Ritchie, partly because I do like a left-footed winger on that side and partly because you can’t help wondering what he’d have done at Fratton had he not been sold far too soon.

My toughest choice was on the right flank but Jed Wallace just gets the nod out of several contenders, and up front I am picking Brett Pitman and David Nugent.

That leaves a bench of Craig MacGillivray, Belhadj, Jack Whatmough, Jamie O’Hara, Danny Rose, Kyle Bennett and Izale McLeod.Yes, I did say Izale McLeod!