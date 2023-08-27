A goalless draw at Stevenage ensured Pompey have registered 16 matches unbeaten in league competition for the first time in more than 100 years of Football League involvement.

It has been five-and-a-half months since last incurring a loss, which arrived in a March 1-0 home defeat to eventual play-off winners Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admittedly, a large proportion of that period unconquered includes the close season without any matches to fulfil, nonetheless it remains an impressive accomplishment, hence its rarity.

However, of those 16 league games undefeated, just six have yielded victory – thereby shining a light on obvious supporter apathy towards a landmark which should be widely applauded.

Pompey may undoubtedly be tough to beat, indeed they have now gone 426 minutes League One since last conceding, while in two of the back five – Regan Poole and Will Norris – possess two of their best summer recruits to date.

Yet during this record-breaking league run there have been a staggering 10 draws, of which three have been goalless, two of them occurring in the last nine days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or another way of assessing it, John Mousinho has overseen 28 points from a possible 48 within that timeframe, falling just short of the two points-per-game average commonly associated with earning promotion.

John Mousinho found little solace in breaking a Pompey club record at Stevenage. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And that remains the real issue. Pompey may be unbeaten, but they are not winning – and neither have they looked particularly capable of achieving that fine margin.

Truth be told, without victories, actual three-point returns, any claims they’re presently on track for a Championship return is wholly unconvincing.

Toast that club-record 16 matches, by all means, yet it’s not indicative of promotion form. It signifies nothing more than an encouraging solid foundation upon which to construct a successful season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the Blues wish to break into League One top six for the first time in four seasons, wins rather than stockpiling unbeaten games will decide such an outcome.

In fairness, it seems a little churlish to criticise such a lengthy undefeated league run, after all, some of us still recall nine successive losses in the abject 2012-13 campaign.

That year also produced 23 games without a victory, a wretched sequence thankfully finally halted in March 2013 amid an emotional afternoon at Crewe.

Nonetheless, while these days Pompey are proving invincible under Mousinho, few are savouring it – and understandably so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach himself played down the achievement in the aftermath of Saturday’s Lamex Stadium draw, while admitting his frustration that the occasion wasn’t marked with a victory.

It’s difficult to draw an accurate comparison with Cheltenham other than the goalless draw. After all, Stevenage are a superior side, were hosting the match, and their ambition not centred on shutting up shop for a point.

They are also managed by Steve Evans – and any side constructed in his form are always mightily awkward to combat.

Still, as in the previous Saturday against the Robins at Fratton Park, Pompey dominated possession, failed to create sufficient chances, huffed and puffed, lacked inspiration, and drew a blank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues didn’t lose of course, reflecting the strength of a backline in which Conor Shaughnessy was outstanding, particularly aerially, as the centre-half enjoyed his best game for the club.

Alongside the ever-impressive Poole, they are forging quite the partnership, while Norris behind them continues to impress, pulling off one fine first-half stop from Jamie Reid in addition to the keeper’s willingness to sweep up outside the box when needed.

When both sides were reduced to 10-men in the 56th minute after Joe Rafferty and Jake Forster-Caskey controversially both saw red following a skirmish on the ground, Mousinho’s men switched to a back three and still held film.

Yet once more they didn’t do enough to suggest they could win the fixture. Pompey didn’t deserve to beat Cheltenham and likewise cannot possibly grumble over failure to claim victory at Stevenage.