The highly-regarded keeper recently signed his first professional contract, securing his Blues future until the summer of 2024.

Along with Alfie Bridgman, he was also one of the stars of last round’s victory over AFC Stoneham to secure tonight’s trip to Farnborough.

Both players start this evening’s quarter-final tie – with a trip to AFC Portchester awaiting the winners.

Harry Jewitt-White, who was an unused substitute at Shrewsbury last night for Danny Cowley’s side, also features, as do Bognor loanees Harvey Hughes and Dan Gifford.

There is also a start for Jamie Howell, who netted the winning penalty in the spot-kick success over AFC Stoneham.

Pompey: Steward, Fox, Kaba, Hughes, Kamavuako, Bridgman, Jewitt-White, Simpson, Bosaka, Howell, Gifford.

Subs: Smith, Laidlaw, Hurst.

Toby Steward features for a youthful Pompey XI at Farnborough tonight. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

