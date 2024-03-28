Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Even his employers declared his appointment as a ‘bold’ decision - yet Michael Doyle has made an impressive start to life in management.

It has been that customary winning feeling for the 42-year-old, who quit his coaching role in Pompey’s Academy in December to pursue managerial ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His destination was struggling non-leaguers Woking, placed 17th in the National League and having lost seven of their previous eight matches.

Michael Doyle is enjoying an encouraging start to his managerial career with Woking. Picture: Getty

Plummeting towards the relegation spots following three wins in three months, chief executive John Katz offered Doyle his first job as boss, following successful spells as assistant at Notts County and Forest Green Rovers.

And, after overseeing the Cards’ January transfer window, the ex-Blues skipper has transformed their fortunes - earning plenty of praise from their supporters for his performance to date.

Since victory at Oldham at the end of January, they have won six and drawn three of their 13 fixtures to haul themselves away from danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That impressive run includes one defeat in their last seven outings, lifting Woking into 15th place, four points clear of the drop with five matches remaining.

Doyle’s recruitment, in particular, has been applauded, with January signings Lewis Walker and Charley Kendall netting four goals apiece, while fellow newcomers Dion Kelly-Evans and Curtis Edwards have also been key performers.

Operating with a 3-5-2, the Cards have won their last three home matches, while collected a very credible goalless draw at Southend in their most recent outing.

They entertain Eastleigh on Good Friday, a side one point behind them in the table, representing a crucial clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly it has been an eye-catching introduction to management for the ex-midfielder, who memorably led Pompey to the League Two title in 2016-17.

And, at the time of his announcement, Woking admitted it was a brave appointment.

‘We had the option to be safe or to be bold, and we took the decision to be bold with this appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Michael is a young, ambitious, and dynamic manager, and our decision to be bold represents what this club needs to regain – ambition and dynamism.

‘We believe in his track record of success in the Football League, how he wants his Woking team to play, and his plan to move the club forward.

‘Throughout the interview process, Michael’s alignment with the club’s core values of hard work, humility, and class were evident.

‘His commitment to expanding the team’s presence in our community by playing exciting football on the pitch and building community off the pitch fits the Club’s ethos.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As skipper, Doyle made 97 appearances and scored three times for Pompey in a two-year spell which ended with a switch to Coventry in May 2017.

He returned to Fratton Park in July 2023 to serve as assistant to Sam Hudson with the under-18s - and was a popular figure among the youngsters.