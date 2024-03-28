Still a serial winner: Ex-Portsmouth, Coventry, Sheffield United and Leeds man impressing in first managerial job
Even his employers declared his appointment as a ‘bold’ decision - yet Michael Doyle has made an impressive start to life in management.
It has been that customary winning feeling for the 42-year-old, who quit his coaching role in Pompey’s Academy in December to pursue managerial ambition.
His destination was struggling non-leaguers Woking, placed 17th in the National League and having lost seven of their previous eight matches.
Plummeting towards the relegation spots following three wins in three months, chief executive John Katz offered Doyle his first job as boss, following successful spells as assistant at Notts County and Forest Green Rovers.
And, after overseeing the Cards’ January transfer window, the ex-Blues skipper has transformed their fortunes - earning plenty of praise from their supporters for his performance to date.
Since victory at Oldham at the end of January, they have won six and drawn three of their 13 fixtures to haul themselves away from danger.
That impressive run includes one defeat in their last seven outings, lifting Woking into 15th place, four points clear of the drop with five matches remaining.
Doyle’s recruitment, in particular, has been applauded, with January signings Lewis Walker and Charley Kendall netting four goals apiece, while fellow newcomers Dion Kelly-Evans and Curtis Edwards have also been key performers.
Operating with a 3-5-2, the Cards have won their last three home matches, while collected a very credible goalless draw at Southend in their most recent outing.
They entertain Eastleigh on Good Friday, a side one point behind them in the table, representing a crucial clash.
Certainly it has been an eye-catching introduction to management for the ex-midfielder, who memorably led Pompey to the League Two title in 2016-17.
And, at the time of his announcement, Woking admitted it was a brave appointment.
Chief executive Katz told their official website in December: ‘Michael Doyle is a serial winner and will bring that enthusiasm with him to the changing room and the dugout.
‘We had the option to be safe or to be bold, and we took the decision to be bold with this appointment.
‘Michael is a young, ambitious, and dynamic manager, and our decision to be bold represents what this club needs to regain – ambition and dynamism.
‘We believe in his track record of success in the Football League, how he wants his Woking team to play, and his plan to move the club forward.
‘Throughout the interview process, Michael’s alignment with the club’s core values of hard work, humility, and class were evident.
‘His commitment to expanding the team’s presence in our community by playing exciting football on the pitch and building community off the pitch fits the Club’s ethos.’
As skipper, Doyle made 97 appearances and scored three times for Pompey in a two-year spell which ended with a switch to Coventry in May 2017.
He returned to Fratton Park in July 2023 to serve as assistant to Sam Hudson with the under-18s - and was a popular figure among the youngsters.
Now the ex-Leeds and Sheffield United man is enjoying an encouraging start to life in football management.
