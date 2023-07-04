According to reports, the Potters are closing in on a deal for the 32-year-old following his Sheffield United release.

They’ve apparently seen off competition from within the Championship to land the Republic of Ireland international, with Alex Neil’s promise of a starting position in his side a key factor in Stevens’ decision.

The bet365 Stadium outfit will be the left-back’s eighth club in English football following his move from Shamrock Rovers in 2012.

But it will be at Pompey and Sheffield United where the popular Dubliner’s biggest fans will remain.

Indeed, despite leaving the Blues for the Blades just 12 days after helping the Fratton Park side clinch the 2016-17 League Two title on the final day of the season, Stevens remains highly thought of down these parts.

His free-transfer departure also came when he had just been crowned The News/Sports Mail Pompey player of the season – but no-one begrudged him the move to the newly-promoted Championship outfit.

Two impressive seasons as Pompey’s left-back – a period that also saw Stevens miss just games – rightly made him a target for clubs higher up the Football League pyramid. And with the Blues not quick enough to offer the 25-times-capped Eire international a suitable new deal, there was always a risk of losing the defender.

Enda Stevens featured 99 times for Pompey, with his last appearance being the 6-1 win over Cheltenham in 2017 that saw the Blues lift the League Two title on the final day of the season.

Yet the decision to leave didn’t come easy for the former Aston Villa youngster. Instead, after helping Paul Cook’s men claim the 2017 League Two title with a dramatic 6-1 win over Cheltenham on the final day of the season, Stevens sat on the home dressing room’s physiotherapy couch in tears knowing it would be his final act in a Blues shirt.

Following his Fratton Park departure, the Irishman spent six seasons at Bramall Lane, featuring 202 times and helping the club win two promotions back to the Premier League.

The latest of those promotions came last season, with United finishing second in the Championship table behind Burnley to secure a top-flight return for the first time since 2021.

