Stoppage-time leveller earns Portsmouth point against Plymouth Argyle in frenetic clash of high-fliers

Hackett nodded home in the fourth minute of time added on, after two second-half goals from the visitors cancelled out Josh Koroma’s opener in the clash of the League One high-fliers at Fratton Park.

Pompey were dominant in a frenetic first half and had opportunities to take a greater advantage than Koroma’s effort in at the break.

There was also controversy over a handball by Nigel Lonwijk from Raggett’s acrobatic effort.

Josh Koroma celebrates his goal today. Pic: Jason Brown.

Pompey lost their way, however, after Koroma and Dane Scarlett were withdrawn with visitors grabbing two goals in five minutes.

There appeared no way back for Cowley’s men until Hackett’s late flourish in front of a crowd of 19,009.

There was a poignant tribute to the Queen before kick-off, with a breathless first half of football in the Fratton sunshine following with a stack of chances and controversy.

It took seven minutes for a clear opening as the lively Owen Dale pitched a ball up which Colby Bishop headed over from eight yards.

A fine block followed from Connor Ogilvie as Denmead boy Matt Butcher pulled the trigger from the edge of the block for the visitors.

Bishop, Koroma and Dane Scarlett then combined for the Spurs man to fire at goal first time, but Mick Cooper produced a fine stop from close range.

The ball was in the net for the visitors after 31 minutes as Joe Edwards’ effort was tapped in by Finn Azaz, but the linesman’s flag was quickly raised.

There was controversy after 34 minutes when Marlon Pack’s long throw was acrobatically fired at goal by Raggett. The ball appeared close to crossing the line and Nigel Lonwijk then handled as he cleared, but the ref and linesman missed the infringement.

Pompey took a deserved lead four minutes before the break as Clark Robertson freed Koroma, who took aim and fired past Cooper from the edge of the box.

There was still time for plenty of action as Butcher’s effort was well saved by Griffiths, Mumba produced a fine last-ditch tackle with Scarlett clear, Morrison heading at Cooper and Dale’s cross-shot being cleared from a couple of yards.

Koroma went in search of a second goal seven minutes after the restart but his angled drive flew into the side-netting.

Scarr then had his hands all over Scarlett in the box. The Spurs man is a little too honest if anything and refuses to go to ground, with the ref playing on

The game was a competitive affair, with the home crowd liking what they were seeing from their side.

But the visitors were level in fortunate fashion with 16 minutes remaining with Bali Mumba’s cross headed into his own net by Raggett.

Things got worse for Pompey with 11 minutes left when Ennis got between the Blues central defender and finished low beyond Griffiths’ dive.

Cowley’s men were then indebted to Ogilvie’s goal-line clearance from Whittaker’s shot, as Plymouth threatened a third.

Sub Brendan Galloway was dismissed for the visitors as he got a second yellow for a shove on Michael Morrison.